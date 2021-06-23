Remember when Senator Ted Cruz would just doze off during presidential addresses? Man, those were the good ol days.

Instead, the proud Texan who once took a vacation to Cancun while his constituents froze during the worst blizzard the state has ever seen, is fully on his “mansplaining” sh*t once more, this time hogging the mic during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Cruz threw a bit of a temper tantrum after first-time committee chair Senator Jon Ossoff notified him that his time had expired during his questioning of District Court Judge Gustavo Gelpí. Gelpí was just nominated by President Biden to serve on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals and Cruz used his cross-examination time to misstate a question posed by fellow Senator Mazie Hirono before circling back to the GOP’s weird obsession with overturning Roe v. Wade.

Cruz wanted to know how Gelpí felt about originalism, which is the practice of interpreting the Constitution that aims to follow how it was intended when it was first written. Cruz, clearly, is all for originalism and he ended up mischaracterizing Hirono’s stance on the issue in an effort to chip away at support for the pro-choice ruling. But when Ossoff rightly cut him off after Cruz asked his final question, alerting him that his time was over, the Cancun travel guide threw a hissy fit.

“You know this is a committee where we’ve had a little bit of comity and I recognize that Sen. Ossoff is new, but generally we don’t have the chairman trying to jump in 30 seconds in,” Cruz said as Ossoff and others continued to remind him he no longer held the floor. He went on to claim that Ossoff “desperately does not want these questions answered” before Hirono, who’s had more experience sparring with the smirking possum, decided to definitely shut down his spotlight-hogging schtick.

“I would ask that Sen. Cruz not misstate what I’m saying and, you know what, all this mansplaining — please stop,” she chimed in. “The thing with my colleague is, he always has to get the last word in. That is a fact.”

You can watch the whole thing below: