In much the same way Facebook became uncool once your angry uncle started logging on, Ted Cruz is doing his best to tank the most popular slogan of the right-wing conservative set right now.

Is it Senator Cruz’s fault that he’s the physical manifestation of the word “cheugy”? Probably not, but he had to know that his endorsement of the new anti-Biden chant preferred by fellow Republican blowhards like Representative Lauren Boebert would seriously hurt its stock value. Before we get into the Cancun Cruz-ness of it all, let’s recap: the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant first originated thanks to an on-air-interview-gone-wrong at a NASCAR race in Alabama. An NBC reporter was chatting with driver Brandon Brown after his win when the crowd launched into a chant he first interpreted as a celebration of Brown’s win. The reporter suggested the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon”. In reality, they were chanting “F*ck Joe Biden.” The phrase took off from there, with everyone from Republican representatives to Southwest Airline pilots co-opting the Biden dig. It got so bad that even NASCAR tried to distance itself from the phrase.

Of course, Cruz couldn’t let the chance to snag a bit of headline-making controversy pass him by, so he made his own contribution to the “Let’s Go Brandon” movement in the form of this very unfunny tweet:

Has there ever been a President who had a school named after him in his FIRST YEAR in office? Remarkable.#LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/D04ic0egHP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

Political leanings aside, this kind of trolling is just lazy. It’s obvious Cruz pulled the photo from someone else’s socials, didn’t tag them, and then added his own commentary. It’s some real “F for Effort” sh*t-posting on his part but, then again, the guy hasn’t had a vacation in *checks watch* a month? So really, give him a break.

Or don’t. He left millions of his constituents to freeze to go sunbathing on the beaches of a country he regularly rants about for political clout. Twitter certainly didn’t give him any mercy in response to his bandwagon-hopping post:

Has there ever been a Senator who fled to sunny Cancun while his state had to deal with deadly power outages and freezing temperatures? Remarkable! #CancunCruz — Kevin Brooks (@BvilleKevinB) November 6, 2021

He's achieved more in the first 10 months than the last 4 years of TFG. That clearly grinds yoir gears and I'm here for it. You about ready to head to Cancun again?!?#CancunCruz — Don_Juan_D_N11 (@N11Don) November 7, 2021

Biden Passed THIS Infrastructure Bill In 10 Months:

-B roadband

-R ail and Mass Transit

-A irports

-N on-gas Vehicles

-D evelop Renewable Energy

-O ur Roads & Bridges

-N on-Lead Water Pipes

= BRANDON#THANKSBRANDON Remind me, what infrastructure plan was passed under trvmp? — Jenai Knight (@DisabledRebel) November 7, 2021

Brandon passed the Infrastructure Bill 👍👍👍 The former guy tried and FAILED 🤣🤣 Brandon Rocks — Debbie (@DebbieSVA) November 6, 2021

Idk, but have you ever won the presidential election? Remarkable. — vetarock (@veta_rock) November 6, 2021

Serious question. Are you proud of this tweet? It seems like something a junior high student might find funny. — Nancy Priscu (@NancyPriscu) November 6, 2021

I hear they have a trash can named for you in the Cancun airport. https://t.co/o6JuYi4oEE — John McClain (@bonafideDiehard) November 7, 2021