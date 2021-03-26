Well, we know where noted party-guy Ted Cruz is spending his spring break. It’s not Cancun, Mexico (he’s been there, done that), but he did decide to take a very different type of voyage to Mexico. Specifically, Cruz gathered up 18 of his fellow Republican lawmakers and went and hung out in the bushes near the U.S./Mexico border. Why did he do such a thing? Cruz and the GOP are attempting to blame/frame what’s happening at the border as as a “Biden crisis,” even though (as Mediaite noted), the Associated Press has instructed reporters to not use the word “crisis” to describe the situation.

Well, Ted posted a video — in which he’s surrounded by vegetation, like he thinks he’s on Man vs. Wild — while claiming to have personally witnessed “overrun” facilities where mothers and infants are being housed, and I guess he got heckled and, as a result, felt threatened? Cruz even hashtagged his video as #BidenBorderCrisis with the following caption: “Live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande.”

Live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande.#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/aO4EyANrRQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

As one might imagine, Ted is causing quite a stir as usual. He never fails to look for and grab attention, and he’s being dragged as a result. As Houston Chronicle editor Dan Carson wrote on Twitter, “Ted Cruz is walking around in the dark at the border with a vest on like some kind of Brooks Brothers Bear Grylls.”

Ted Cruz is walking around in the dark at the border with a vest on like some kind of Brooks Brothers Bear Grylls https://t.co/WLba1cfXqJ — Dan Carson (@TheDoctorCarson) March 26, 2021

Former Cruz senatorial rival Beto O’Rourke came for Cruz as well, accusing him of “cosplay,” and he’s not wrong. “You’re in a Border Patrol boat armed with machine guns,” O’Rourke wrote. “The only threat you face is unarmed children and families who are seeking asylum (as well as the occasional heckler). If you’re looking for a crisis to cosplay Senator for, I’m happy to point you in the right direction.”

You’re in a Border Patrol boat armed with machine guns. The only threat you face is unarmed children and families who are seeking asylum (as well as the occasional heckler). If you’re looking for a crisis to cosplay Senator for, I’m happy to point you in the right direction. https://t.co/mDyWs6rQOM — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 26, 2021

Beto wasn’t done yet: “THANK GOD YOU SURVIVED THE HECKLING!”

THANK GOD YOU SURVIVED THE HECKLING! https://t.co/IT7vQdldWy — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 26, 2021

Things only got more ridiculous from there. Ted Cruz is performing another self-own here, and he’s one of the best at it.

Noted #Mexico expert and recent visitor @tedcruz has gone full commando/conflict documentarian on the banks of the Rio Grande https://t.co/rNsu7BZA9s — Bernie Debusmann (@BernieDebusmann) March 26, 2021

Ted Cruz finding new ways to get to Cancun pic.twitter.com/dqqk1sCYd6 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 26, 2021

Miss the bus to Cancun did you? @tedcruz https://t.co/fursMJHBms — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 26, 2021

Ted Cruz is more upset about being heckled by cartels than when Texans literally froze to death. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) March 26, 2021

Parade of senators poured through the hotel last night to gather & board buses to see the border for themselves. The youngest was @tedcruz, jr sen from TX, hosting, organizing, leading. Say what you will, the dude is making a difference: Texas, & America, are better for it. https://t.co/uyOf5tR8gF — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) March 26, 2021

Holy shit, I never knew @tedcruz had a part in Tropic Thunder. https://t.co/uO4wgJGYyJ — Dead Guy (@reallyitsmenotu) March 26, 2021