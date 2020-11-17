Republican Senator Ted Cruz is getting dragged again on Twitter, this time for failing to understand how the spread of COVID-19 works.

Cruz, who’s solidly repped the “masks are pointless” faction of his party for months, supporting President Trump as he continues to downplay the virus, attacked Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown on social media yesterday for, you guessed it, wearing a face-covering while speaking on the Senate floor. Brown took to the podium during another rushed judge appointment lead by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to ask presiding Republican Senator Dan Sullivan to don a mask while speaking.

“I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking like most senators…I don’t need your instruction,” Sullivan angrily responded before Brown continued his testimony, calling out the Trump administration’s failure to contain the virus and the president’s lack of interest in attending his own Coronavirus Task Force meetings. The whole exchange quickly landed on Twitter which is where Senator Cruz decided to speak up, safely hiding behind his keyboard as he called Brown an “ass.”

This is idiotic. @SherrodBrown is being a complete ass. He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.@DanSullivan_AK was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet. https://t.co/BoIGrAV7T1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020

Cruz has been happy to push Coronavirus conspiracies weeks after the presidential election. He retweeted GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest who questioned why CNN had gotten rid of their COVID-19 tracker, implying the network only focused on Coronavirus cases and deaths during the election to hurt Trump’s public image.

Miraculous. COVID cured, the very instant the networks called the race for Biden. https://t.co/YcYeIolilZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 10, 2020

But Cruz may have underestimated just how much Twitter hates him because he got trolled hard for his emotional outburst.

Senator Sherrod Brown was asking that he wear a mask because of the people standing directly in front of him you detestable dickhead. Don’t ever be a Rafael Ted Cruz, he attacks others for being right and defends those who call his wife ugly and his dad a terrorist. https://t.co/B6ftAbC8B9 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 17, 2020

@tedcruz whenever you get snarky you make a jerk out of yourself. Try not to be clever anymore, it doesn’t work and you look even more foolish when you are proven wrong. https://t.co/OluNcmu43Z — heather dawson (@panicgirlsmiles) November 17, 2020

Ironically, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has just been put under quarantine after being exposed to the Coronavirus, a fact Cruz has remained oddly silent on following his latest Twitter rant.

Another senator is in quarantine today from exposure to COVID-19, and some Senate Republicans still won’t even wear a mask to protect Senate staff – let alone pass a bill to contain this virus and help struggling families. Thank you for fighting, @SenSherrodBrown. https://t.co/U8OCrBG7XR — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 17, 2020

Hopefully, someone in his camp has explained how airborne viruses travel in contained spaces in terms Cruz can understand.