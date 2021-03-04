Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is still coping with a power fiasco, made the absolutely stunning decision this week to end Texas’ mask mandate and reopen businesses at 100% capacity. This caused a massive uproar against Abbott’s move, but it didn’t help at all when Keith Olbermann tweeted that vaccinations would now be “wasted” on Texans, and to make matters even more perplexing, filmmaker Michael Moore jumped on that same bandwagon.

Moore lashed out at Texas — while seemingly arguing that residents should suffer (even more than they already are) for the terrible decisions of its leaders — tweeted his thoughts. “Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid,” he wrote. “And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks.”

Cruz responded in a smart-alecky way, of course. “Ok. No gasoline for you,” he wrote. “(That includes jet fuel.) And what do you think film is made of?”

This is a rough situation to behold. Cruz isn’t exactly saying anything of value here, but (in a rare move for him) he’s not making the situation any worse with his remark. Whereas Moore appears to be advocating for withholding a life-saving vaccine from all Texans, including those who don’t support Abbott’s decision and/or did not vote for the guy. Make no mistake, however, Cruz is still the U.S. senator who flew to sunny Cancun while much of the state that he represents was literally freezing without power. There are no winners here.