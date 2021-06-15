Ted Cruz can’t help himself. Less than four months ago, the much maligned senator from Texas hightailed it to Cancun while his constituents suffered through a devastating (and deadly) ice storm and (literally) froze. The next day, Ted flew back to Texas with his tail between his legs, but he hasn’t learned his lesson. On Monday night, after ERCOT issued a warning for Texans to conserve power as the state’s self-isolated energy grid began to fail in the heat wave, Ted was apparently distracting himself from all the Cancun jokes by trying to be “controversial” about the Pledge of Allegiance.

Meanwhile, a dubious Twitter gem from Ted is receiving a lot of attention. The tweet’s poorly-aging after less than one year, given that Ted dragged California, which he had called out for asking its residents to conserve power, too. “California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity,” Ted chirped in August 2020. “Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide.” Then he added a gut punch: “Hope you don’t like air conditioning!”

California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020

The pile-on began, and considering that no one likes Ted Cruz (at least, no one will admit to liking Ted Cruz), this was a well-deserved communal display from Twitter users.

How’d this tweet age, Rafael? https://t.co/7mPzCG2Ef1 — Robert Crash Sheridan #EndGunViolence 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@CrashSheridan) June 14, 2021

Life comes at you fast https://t.co/5y6phL3uFC — 𝑼𝒏𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒏 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒏 (@CaptainQuint) June 14, 2021

This tweet aged well, Aytollah @Tedcruz. I hear Cancun is lovely this time of the year. https://t.co/0eZOYG8Bz6 — Tengrain ✂️ 6-feet-away-or-6-feet-under (@Tengrain) June 15, 2021

Hey, Teddothy, where are we at on this? How do we feel like your stance on California's grid has aged in the midst of Texas' stellar 2021? Pretty good, it doesn't seem! https://t.co/cxa2eDFVz1 pic.twitter.com/ury2Pkpyq3 — Eva Cantor, NG+ Poster (@TethysNoodler) June 15, 2021

Are you or are you not the senator from Texas? https://t.co/Xf8KWvYYOc — Caravans of Retirees (@TwinmomSue) June 14, 2021

Yep, time to book a trip to Cancun, Ted!

Run to Cancun you dimwit. https://t.co/XruujdjRSW — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) June 14, 2021

The Texas Grid…a story of FAILURES https://t.co/JKdH8muHlQ — Insert Witty Name Here (@BiologyLost) June 14, 2021

In all seriousness, fingers are duly crossed for the residents of Texas that ERCOT will get it together. Dealing without air-conditioning in a heat wave is not fun and potentially dangerous as well.