I didn’t think it was possible, but Ted Cruz, against all odds, is selling an even odder piece of merchandise than an autographed copy of a book he didn’t write.

“Spring Break is here! Show your pride as a member of the #CruzCrew with this gear. Get a hat for $25 and a shirt for just $30,” the Texas senator tweeted from his account, along with a link to the — [deep sigh] — #CruzCrew gear. There’s a tank top in two colors and a trucker hat, all with the same design: “McConnell in the front / MAGA in the back.” There’s also a graphic of Cruz with his impeachment mullet. Whoever pitched this idea to Ted must hate him even more than Meghan McCain’s hair stylist hates her.

Spring Break is here! Show your pride as a member of the #CruzCrew with this gear. Get a hat for $25 and a shirt for just $30.https://t.co/zFL2UdyYrb pic.twitter.com/WjOprCTD3q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 25, 2021

I believe this tweet speaks for everyone:

I would watch a reality show that is just sending out people in Ted Cruz tank tops at popular spring break destinations to see what happens https://t.co/eswayLqQga — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) March 25, 2021

One item not for sale is a mask.

While speaking in front of a group of reporters on Wednesday, Cruz was asked to put on a mask. “Uh, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask,” he answered. After a journalist said it “would make us feel better” if he wore one, as not everyone in attendance had received the vaccine yet, Cruz fired back, “You’re welcome to step away if you like.” He later went on Fox News and called wearing a mask “theater. It just becomes a virtue-signal as people wear two, three, and four masks… People have gotten pretty crazy about this stuff.” Love to own the libs by not wearing four (?) masks.

(Via the Huffington Post)