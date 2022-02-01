Texas senator, noted vacationer, and offense to beards everywhere Ted Cruz has a couple good opinions. He likes The Princess Bride, even though its star hates his guts. (Ditto, probably, its noted lefty director, Rob Reiner.) But many of his opinions are, to put it mildly, bad. So here’s another: While a lot of Republicans are tellingly up-in-arms over the idea that President Joe Biden seems intent on nominating a Black woman to the 5/7ths white Supreme Court, Cruz went farther than most.

Sen. Ted Cruz says: "Black women are, what, 6% of the population? (Biden)'s saying to 94% of Americans, ‘I don’t give a damn about you.’” White men are ~30% of the population, but account for 94% of all Supreme Court justices in history. Black women? 0%.pic.twitter.com/DXt5t8Ro5Z — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 31, 2022

On Monday’s episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz, the podcast/streaming show he hosts with conservative pundit Michael Knowles (whose name is suspiciously not in the show’s title), the most dunked-on person in America sounded off on the idea of nominating the first-ever Black woman to replace the departing Stephen Breyer (though Biden has yet to name a anyone).

“The fact that he is willing to make a promise at the outset that it must be a Black woman I’ve got to say that’s offensive,” Cruz said. “Black women are what, six percent of the U.S. population? He’s saying to 94 percent of Americans ‘I don’t give a damn about you, you are ineligible.'”

He then took his already strange argument in an even more surreal direction. “It’s actually an insult to Black women, if [Biden] came and said ‘I’m going to put the best jurist on the court’, and he looked at a number of people and he ended up nominating a Black woman he could credibly say ‘OK, I’m nominating the person who is most qualified.’ He’s not even pretending to say that,” Cruz said. “He’s saying if you’re a white guy, tough luck. If you’re a white woman, tough luck, you don’t qualify.”

After whining about how tough life is for white guys, Cruz added, “It is an example how Democrats, in particular the far left, everything is race, everything is that they will discriminate based on race, they will pigeonholed you, they don’t care about the individual.”

Well, at least one person thought Cruz was insightful, even funny: His co-host, who was once called “disgraceful” by Fox News for describing teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg as “mentally ill.”

(Via ABC News)