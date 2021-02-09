This week, former president the case against Donald Trump goes on trial in the Senate, whose members will vote whether or not to impeach him for his role in early January’s failed MAGA riot. One of the Republican lawmakers who played a key role in hyping up the event that led to the storming of the Capitol was Ted Cruz. In the month that’s followed, the Texas senator has not admitted wrongdoing nor has he apologized to the colleagues who lives were in danger. Instead, he’s spent much of the time trolling Democrats and getting owned online, including by one of the stars of his favorite movie.

That happened again on Monday, when Cruz decided to come for current president Joe Biden, at least online, choosing a most Trumpian line of attack: his relationship with China. He didn’t mention any specific stance, merely tweeting, “Team Biden is soft on China.”

Team Biden is soft on China. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 8, 2021

Suddenly people were thinking about “Team Cruz.” And few had anything nice to say about that squadron.

Team Cruz thinks Ted Cruz is gonna inherit the maga crown. But Team Cruz doesn't realize Ted Cruz lacks even THAT amount of faux charisma. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 8, 2021

Team Cruz is soft. https://t.co/pgplbbC04J — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 9, 2021

Team Cruz voted to throw out the votes of African Americans in AZ & PA to impress the fans of the NYC landlord Ted Cruz hates. https://t.co/PeGUHyeNeS — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 8, 2021

There is no Team Cruz—who wants to work for him anymore? But Ted Cruz is soft on inciting violence. https://t.co/1xQUEhhn5i — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 8, 2021

Team Cruz is soft on insurrection, sedition, white nationalism, incitement to violence, cop-killing, domestic terrorism… the list is long… https://t.co/PZFznRNqom — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 8, 2021

Hey team Cruz, it wasn't China that led an insurrection at Capitol Hill. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 9, 2021

Some people pointed reminded anyone thinking of joining Team Cruz that it’s the one led by someone who goes to bat for people who insult his wife and dad.

As Ted Cruz tries to talk shit on "Team Biden", he forgets to mention the only way you gain entry to Team Cruz is if you call his wife ugly and then insult his father. Cool story, Ted. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) February 8, 2021

Team Cruz is soft on vile, traitorous predators who humiliate his wife, incite violent terrorism, and try to have members of Congress killed. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 8, 2021

But maybe Team Cruz only has one member anyway.

"There are only two kinds of people in this world, those who hate Ted Cruz, and Ted Cruz." –@TheRickWilson Team Cruz consists of only Ted Cruz. #ETTD — They never gave me name. (@IceIsMyVice) February 8, 2021

PHOTO: Entirety of Team Cruz marching into battle. pic.twitter.com/rZMrBy4v0h — Elaine (@LaBeanBall1) February 8, 2021

Or maybe even less than that.

I agree with the point you're making, but in fact there is no Team Cruz, for the simple reason that not even Ted Cruz likes Ted Cruz. — Daniel Blake #GTTO #Ex-Labour Socialist🌹 (@KateVasey) February 8, 2021