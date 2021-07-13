On Monday, a group of Texas democrats left the state in an attempt to prevent Republicans from passing restrictive new voting laws. “Fifty-one of the 67 State House Democrats flew on the planes, leaders of the delegation said, and several others arrived separately in Washington,” according to the New York Times. That’s enough “to prevent Texas Republicans from attaining a quorum, which is required to conduct state business.” GOP politicians are predictably in a tizzy about the effective maneuver.

Texas governor Greg Abbott, who nixed a bipartisan bill that would have made it illegal to chain up dogs without leaving them drinkable water, proclaimed that the Democrats who “fled” the state “will be arrested” when they return and “brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business.” And you know Ted Cruz had to add his two cents!

“What you’re seeing the Democrats do here is a political stunt,” the senator said on Fox News on Tuesday. “It’s ironic because they were getting on their private jet to fly to Washington DC, they almost surely had to show identification to get on that jet.” He continued to say that Democrats are throwing a “fit” for protesting legislation that would “make it more difficult to vote — especially for people of color,” but no one could hear him. Everyone was laughing too hard at Cruz, of all people, criticizing anyone for leaving Texas.

Ironic is Ted Cruz complaining about anyone fleeing the state of Texas https://t.co/CIxfcAUOOD — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 13, 2021

Ted Cruz literally flew to the Ritz Carlton-Cancun during a storm that killed 700 Texans. He’s on Fox complaining about Dems coming to DC for voting rights. pic.twitter.com/JKHv0Qi0qm — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) July 13, 2021

It will be fun when Ted Cruz criticizes Texas Democrats for leaving the state. pic.twitter.com/odVh3Eqxsz — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 12, 2021

Texas Democrats left the state to fight for voting rights. Ted Cruz left the state to sip drinks on a Cancun beach. I’d sit this one out, Ted. pic.twitter.com/aaePYLLzXs — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 13, 2021

It’s no secret @tedcruz loves showing ID. When the winter freeze hit Texas he whipped out his passport and got the hell out of there and onto a beach in Cancun. https://t.co/fmHXhmyxjr — Jon Tomaz (@JTomaz12) July 13, 2021

For the life of me, I just can't seem to remember Texas Governor Abbott calling for Ted Cruz to be arrested when he fled the state. Just saying. — Mark K. Southard (@NPendent) July 13, 2021

Ted Cruz left the State during a crisis to go on vacation. Texas Democrats left the State to uphold Democracy. This is why you vote blue. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 12, 2021

After all… @tedcruz would know about showing ID to get on a plane as you flee Texas, right? https://t.co/AB478ivZzO — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 13, 2021

You went to Mexico when basically the whole state of Texas was freezing to death. https://t.co/wlMhUCPQWP — 𝙱𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚊𝚗𝚢. (@brittmazza) July 13, 2021

Hey, @tedcruz, how about when you flew to Cancun during the winter storm that killed hundreds of your constituents? https://t.co/admPV7Bpac — Mr Dr Sir Liberal Wombat in Texas Esq PLLC (@LiberalWombat) July 13, 2021

They should have consulted with Ted first, he knows a thing or two about fleeing Texas. https://t.co/6Eo2EdKsqB — Sterling Hammer (@CDLHamma) July 13, 2021