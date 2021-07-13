FOX NEWS
Noted Person Who Fled Texas In A Crisis Ted Cruz Had The Nerve To Gripe About Texas Democrats Leaving The State To Protect Voting Rights

On Monday, a group of Texas democrats left the state in an attempt to prevent Republicans from passing restrictive new voting laws. “Fifty-one of the 67 State House Democrats flew on the planes, leaders of the delegation said, and several others arrived separately in Washington,” according to the New York Times. That’s enough “to prevent Texas Republicans from attaining a quorum, which is required to conduct state business.” GOP politicians are predictably in a tizzy about the effective maneuver.

Texas governor Greg Abbott, who nixed a bipartisan bill that would have made it illegal to chain up dogs without leaving them drinkable water, proclaimed that the Democrats who “fled” the state “will be arrested” when they return and “brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business.” And you know Ted Cruz had to add his two cents!

“What you’re seeing the Democrats do here is a political stunt,” the senator said on Fox News on Tuesday. “It’s ironic because they were getting on their private jet to fly to Washington DC, they almost surely had to show identification to get on that jet.” He continued to say that Democrats are throwing a “fit” for protesting legislation that would “make it more difficult to vote — especially for people of color,” but no one could hear him. Everyone was laughing too hard at Cruz, of all people, criticizing anyone for leaving Texas.

