Ted Cruz’s second spring break continues after he bypassed his preferred Cancun, Mexico haunts to lurk in the bushes near the U.S./Mexico border. He gathered up 18 fellow Senate Republicans in an attempt to frame the influx of migrants as a “Biden crisis” (as noted by Mediaite, the Associated Press has asked reporters not to use the word “crisis” while reporting on the situation), and one Texas lawmaker (Rep. Veronica Escobar) is attempting to spread the common-sense word: “This is not something that happened as a result of Joe Biden becoming president…We saw the increases dating back almost a year, and this was during the Trump administration.”

Well, Ted Cruz is here to keep insisting that this whole thing is Biden’s fault, which is what he did while entering the Donna facility, even though Biden’s only been president for two months (and he’s inherited one of the biggest overall messes, including a raging pandemic, of any incoming administration). Of course, Cruz decided to crank up his own theatrics by describing a facility staffer as follows: “Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight.”

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

Cruz filmed the staffer while she asked him to “respect the rules” and give “dignity” to the people in the facility, all while he argued that “the rules are arbitrary and designed to keep the American people in the dark.” When he refused to stop filming, she told him, “This is not a zoo, sir.”

As with last week’s “crisis to cosplay” video (credit to Beto O’Rourke for that term), people are dragging Ted for his “feigned outrage” while suddenly showing concern for illegal immigrants. In addition, they’re calling him out for staging photo ops and not inspecting these same facilities while Trump was president. Also, people are calling Cruz out for not offering any constructive criticism on how to remedy the situation (“no sympathy for the suffering of desperate people… Just fear-mongering and bigotry”) after years of shouting about building a massive wall.

This feigned outrage is comical. Remember, over the last 4 years Ted had no problem with separating children from their parents and locking them in cages. 2019 article – https://t.co/jqwSYj3M9x — 🏳️‍🌈 Lance 🏳️‍🌈 It’s a new day. (@LanceUSA70) March 28, 2021

"Great Wall" Senators bravely take turns posing for staged, perfectly lighted photo ops, pretending to climb thru weeds from the border river. Not one offering a single moral alternative to ppl risking their lives to come to country where they'll be hated by these same Senators. — Wheezy (@WheezyNC) March 28, 2021

I forget – did you inspect the facilities when 45 was president? If so, what did you say about it then? — lynn akin (@lakin1013) March 28, 2021

Senator Cruz, thanks for caring so much. But these conditions are the same or better than they were under the previous administration. You were a Senator then. If you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem. But, we can’t help them by sending them all back. — Mike (@SysOptSpeMike) March 28, 2021

Here’s Ted Cruz’ next 1000 tweets: “Joe Biden is hiding the border crisis!” No solution.

No plan.

No sympathy for the suffering of desperate people. Just fear-mongering and bigotry. — Tony Wyman (@tonywyman21) March 28, 2021

I think if you went there with constructive criticism that would be fine. But Ted you are there just to earn political points by complaining. It is a waste of everyone’s time and unproductive — Matthew Murphy (@Matthew08811418) March 28, 2021