Let’s Dissect These ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Videos With GIFs And Snark

Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows, and it upsets me. She also brought a clip from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And it upsets me. The scene starts at 2:24 above, with April O’Neil (Megan Fox) trying to explain “the vigilante” they’ve been investigating to her Channel 6 boss (Whoopi Goldberg, who has no eyebrows).
Don’t try to count all the cliches in the set design and dialogue here. You’ll go mad. But the scene involves sticking pictures of turtles to a wall and writing things like “connecting element is kanji symbol” on a dry erase board. GRRR, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM. Then there’s this exposition-filled exchange.
“You are now telling me that there are four 6′ talking turtles walking around New York City and no one has seen them but you?”
“That’s what I’m telling you.”
“Is there anything else we should know about them?”
“They’re ninjas.”
“I’m sorry, what?”
“And they do karate.”
“Do you mean to tell me, April O’Neil who is my employee here at Channel 6 News, that this vigilante — whom we have been tracking here in New York City because we are reporters — is actually four talking turtles who are six feet tall? Is there any other information we — by which I mean me, the only person in this room, and not the audience the screenwriter is shouting directly at — should know about them, April O’Neil?”
I’ll let Whoopi’s no-eyebrow-having face sum up my reaction:
At least they’re no longer suggesting they aren’t mutant teenagers.
Moving on to something less upsetting than that clip/Whoopi’s eyebrows/the turtles’ creepy lips, Paramount also released a somewhat promising TV spot they still managed to ruin with dubstep.
I’ll admit I liked them dancing in an elevator, because I have simple needs.
And this was mildly amusing. (TEAM DONATELLO 4EVA!)
My favorite part was this, and expect us to start tacking these GIFs to every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles post from now on.
Megan Fox jumps the trampoline on August 8th.
April O’NEIL.
Fuck.
I can get over a lot, and I don’t really care how much they update them, or if they change their backstory. But I want them to look realistic. Planet of the Apes was super super realistic. You damn near can’t tell that its Andy Serkis stroking his motion capture boner. These guys look like shit. They look like flat, they look like someone said “add more detail” so they threw a bunch of shitty accessories on them. It looks like its been aged 5 years and it hasn’t even been released. The CGI just looks shitty and I can’t get over it.
Megan Fox is a journalist.
the lie detector said that is a lie.
It’s really unbelievable they didn’t cast Maggie Gyllenhaal in this.
Or Dana Carvey, for that matter.
Heroes on a half shell. Their on a mission, when theres a battle got the enemy wishing, that they stayed at home, instead of fighting these ninja warriors with moves like lightning
I cant believe I still remember the words to that song.
ugh *they’re
They were once normal, but now they’re mutants. Splinter’s the teacher, so they are the students. Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Donatello make up the team with one other fellow, Raphael. He’s the leader of the group (?), transformed from the norm by the nuclear goop. Pizza’s the food that’s sure to please, these ninjas are into pepperoni and cheese. Back to the story, it’s not hard to find. Ninjas not just of the body, but of the mind. Those were the words that the master instructed, but a letter from Shredder had Splinter abducted. That was the last straw! Spring into action! Step on the Foot, now they’re gonna lose traction. This is for real, so you fight for justice. Your shell is hard, so you shout, they can’t dust us off, like some old coffee table! Since you been born, you been willin’ and able to defeat the sneak, protect the weak, fight for rights and your freedom of speech…
Boy, those lyrics just keep going. Gotta love “These ninjas are into pepperoni and cheese. Back to the story…”
There’s a power in the feeling a power in the sound. Its rising up from the underground. Nobody’s perfect down here on earth, But we can rock this world for all we’re worth
And I feel it coming from the east to the west. And one by one we do our personal best
And we’re doing fine (fine)
I’m giving it a 9 (9)
I give it a 9.95
TURTLE POWER!!!
God, I’m not the only one that knows that whole soundtrack by heart. Or remains bewildered by the whole “Raph is the leader” line. That song’s gonna take a while to get out of my head.
Am I the only one incensed by the whole “created as weapons” line from the trailer as it steps all over Donnie being upset in Secret of the Ooze after finding out they were just an accident?
I guess I didn’t see the trailer in which they say “created as weapons.” It could just mean that the ooze was like some kinda super soldier serum, something whose purpose was to create weapons (was the purpose of the ooze ever explained originally?); whereas the part where the turtles were exposed to it was still an accident.
“when you make a movie like this, it looks ridiculous”
“They’re ninjas, and they do karate”. As someone who has at least some inkling of martial arts knowledge, all I can say is LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL.
“This film is not yet wanted”