Eddie Murphy may be known to most young people as the star of The Adventures Of Pluto Nash guy whose parents get excited about when he’s hosting Saturday Night Live, but the actor has a lot of surprises in store for the youths of America. Including, it turns out, that the donkey from Shrek once recorded a jam.

Murphy, who most recently wowed critics in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, has a long career that many teens growing up in the streaming era may not be aware of. But on Friday, Murphy became the latest in a trend online where young people discover that music made before Spotify was created was sometimes, occasionally, pretty good.

Specifically, this time it was Murphy’s hit “Party All The Time,” which was released in 1985 and produced by Rick James. The song is a surprisingly good example of a mainstream actor releasing a song. But it was enough to see Murphy’s name trend on social media as younger folks reacted to the revelation that the song not only exists, but is pretty good.

I think Eddie Murphy is trending because the young people found “Party all the Time” …. it’s lit pic.twitter.com/KrPsHW7v0V — Tuxedo Ski Mask (@AllDaGoogleMaps) September 25, 2020

This song is a legit banger. https://t.co/SKosICHeWm — nortouQ (@nortouQ) September 25, 2020

I'm today years old when i found out Eddie Murphy was a singer https://t.co/wFrP0KDUi0 — Tony X (@soIoucity) September 25, 2020

Can't wait for the kids to discover Eddie Murphy and "Delirious" after just discovering Eddie Murphy and Rick James. pic.twitter.com/LcTeui7qDW — Roy Klementsen (@Roybq) September 25, 2020

As some pointed out, the clues to Murphy’s musical skills have been elsewhere, too.

Seeing the shock by some of y’all not knowing Eddie Murphy had a music career leads me to believe that y’all have never seen Dream Girls pic.twitter.com/f8NbYKDyIe — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) September 25, 2020

This was a very educational moment for a lot of us.

Eddie Murphy also has a song with Michael Jackson and they end the video like this for some reason pic.twitter.com/HpTc837P0E — BRI (@BriMalandro) September 25, 2020

A lot of people, though, struggled with the news that this is, you know, news to people much younger than they are.

the fact that Eddie Murphy is trending for this reason makes me feel old pic.twitter.com/1OjsTZ08xf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 25, 2020

The lesson here is that time passes inexorably, and we’re all doomed to both a beginning and an end. Sometimes, though, people record bangers along the way.