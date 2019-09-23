Downton Abbey earned a shocking $31 million at the box office this weekend. As our own Dustin Rowles theorized, the movie’s success (especially among The Olds) “bodes well for the eventual Rick Grimes’ The Walking Dead movies, based on a series with much bigger ratings.” It could mean good things for the adaptation of another AMC show, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which is getting a limited release in cinemas on October 11, the same day it comes out on Netflix. The overall gross won’t be as high as Downton (it’s a couple hundred screens vs. 3,000-plus), but the per-theater should be staggering. Breaking Bad is one of the most beloved shows in the Prestige TV-era, so it’s only fitting that El Camino‘s first full-length trailer premiered during tonight’s Emmys.

The clip takes place directly after the events of the series finale, with Jesse Pinkman taking a moment to catch his breathe after driving away from the white supremacist compound. “Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene,” he hears on a police scanner. “Anyone with information on this massacre is asked to call the police immediately.” Hopefully Skinny Pete and Badger aren’t rats.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres on October 11 on Netflix and in theaters in 68 cities before it airs on AMC early next year.