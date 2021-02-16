Currently, large swaths of the country are experiencing power outages thanks to a winter storm sweeping the midwest. Texas is among those states hardest hit, with millions in cities like Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio without power as temperatures continue to drop and more snow is expected this week. And all of this is terrible, especially for the people suffering — and dying — because they don’t have enough heat, but it’s also prompted Twitter to remind Republicans from the state of their own hypocrisy.

Senator Ted Cruz is among those politicians whose tweets are now coming back to haunt them. Cruz, along with GOP members like Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Representative Dan Crenshaw, and Senator John Coryn, threw a fit late last year over California Governor Gavin Newsom’s energy conservation campaign. The state was experiencing a heatwave that plunged millions into rolling blackouts and Newsom’s directives — simple requests like turning off unnecessary lighting and avoiding using major appliances — drew the ire of Republicans who blamed everyone from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Joe Biden (who wasn’t even president at the time) for the “failed” energy policies of the state.

California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020

Now, with Texas suffering a similar fate — the cold weather has caused an increase in energy usage, and the state can’t keep up with the demand for more power — Cruz and his buddies’ words are coming back to bite them.

A short thread of Texas Republicans sharing their thoughts on rolling blackouts elsewhere — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2021

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: "California’s politicians did this"https://t.co/LBSuH0gpUx — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2021

Representative Dan Crenshaw: "Alexa, show me what happens when you let Democrats control energy policy."https://t.co/9bYNzpC9Tp — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2021

Alexa, show me @DanCrenshawTX punching himself in the balls https://t.co/f5ulobwdS5 — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) February 16, 2021

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick: "This is what happens when the Democrats are left in charge…#KAG"https://t.co/5IhH4UYuCo — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2021

Senator John Cornyn: "California’s energy nightmare shows us why Texas must trust the free market" https://t.co/JFpiI1m2nj — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2021

I'm sure these politicians will apply the same level of rigor and logic in assessing the blackouts currently affecting Texas and compassion for those affected by them — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2021

You'll be shocked to learn neither the California nor Texas blackouts are due to renewables. This quote sums it up (and is why we need a new energy system and not more fossil fuels): "Everything that could go wrong is going wrong with the system” https://t.co/0mVdbx0ggn — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) February 16, 2021

It’s a shame we’re still trying to convince some of these politicians that climate change is, in fact, real because all of that wasted energy could’ve already been spent keeping Texans warm during a freak snowstorm.