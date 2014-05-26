It didn’t take long to view his digital footprint and find a pathetic, entitled brat who referred to himself as “the perfect guy” and “the supreme gentleman” and who frequented message boards for “Men’s Rights Activists”, a sadsack group of mostly little boys who are 99% white and 91% aged 20 or younger. Wow. What a loser. What a stupid, dead loser.
Unfortunately, egomaniacal manchildren who think they’re entitled to women’s attention are a sadly common phenomenon, and women on social media began sharing stories with #YesAllWomen.
The hashtag was started with this tweet by @gildedspine on Saturday. Unfortunately, she had to set her account to private just a day later because of the negative attention. The original tweet called for #YesAllWomen as a response to the “not all men” excuse, whereby selfish jackasses try to derail every mention of sexism by saying “but not all men are like that”, because God forbid women talk about real events in their lives without some creep demanding accolades for not having raped anyone yet. Congrats, dude. Supreme gentleman status attained.
Reading #YesAllWomen to see people sharing personal stories they have in common is both comforting and yet deeply depressing. If only the common ground didn’t have to be, “Hey, remember that teacher who was a total creep towards 13 year old girls, and the first adult you told made excuses for him?” (True story.)
Some of the most clever and thought-provoking #YesAllWomen tweets from the weekend are collected below. Thanks to @gildedspine, Gina Denny, TIME, and ONTD for the assist.
Thank you for this, and for everyone who is participating in this. MRAs and misogyny-deniers will try to dismiss this as just some wingnut, but the simple fact is that, even if “not all men” feel compelled to murder because their entitlement is denied, the MRA movement bears plenty of blame for encouraging exactly this kind of shit.
The comments in Bekah’s screenshot are absolutely chilling.
Saw this trending last night and browsed it for a bit. I definitely got a giggle out of all the guys (term used loosely) trying to out-emasculate each other.
I know you’re either a troll, or an insufferable idiot, or (to be more accurate) both, and so replying to this is merely feeding your desire for attention, but here I am regardless.
I’m not going to waste my time making coherent or revelatory points about how shitty a human being this post suggests you to be. What would be the point? I’m just going to tell you to stay silent if you don’t have anything interesting or important to say. Step away from your keyboard and do something, anything to better yourself today.
I find it amazing that there can’t be a single story without someone derailing any good feelings by being a dick.
Even when a little kid by the name of Connor Michalek died and an article was posted about the amazing tribute video from WWE, the trolls couldn’t stay away.
I have no idea why some people are so bitter in their life that they only way they can have enjoyment is to ruin things for everyone else, but I do know that I’m glad they are a minority.
Thank you for posting this, I didn’t know about the #YesAllWomen. I’ll definitely be scanning trough some of these later today.
I never stated my opinion on this post, as it happens. I just stated my opinion on your comment. Too often people wonder whether someone is stupid, or “just a troll”, and I want it said that there is no difference there. You, sir, are not happy. I am sorry for you, and anyone who has to suffer you.
Reading the tweets made me realize that almost every woman, in fact nearly all has experienced misogyny, rape, abuse, criticism, slut-shaming and sexism to an extent. That really says something about the human race.
I read somewhere that one in every five people has been sexually abused in the United States. The enormity of this really hit me when I was standing in line at the grocery store and there were three of us in line, a cashier and a bagger. Of the five of us, I can attest that there was at least one- me.
However, it really took my breath away to look these people in the eye, knowing that the “one in every five” is probably a conservative number. (I can’t cite the source of the study because I heard about it ao long ago. But it obviously stuck with me.)
Every single woman I know, without exception, has at one point or another been harassed in some way or another due to being female. I’ve lost count by now, but I’ve been groped at clubs by strangers (multiple times), I’ve had men push their privates into me on the subway (multiple times), I’ve been cursed at and called names for turning a proposition down, I’ve had my opinion belittled for being female, I’ve been ignored and condescended to in male-dominated environments, etc etc etc. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any woman who hasn’t had similar happen to her numerous times. It’s real. Which is why it’s so frustrating to have it mansplained away as not being that big a deal, to relax and not be so uptight, and be told that we are exaggerating. Or, worse, having a “not all men” douche derail the conversation by making it all about him.
So, umm….can we now maybe have a debate about how misogyny, just like racism, isn’t just very much alive, but possibly spreading?
You know….without being called a bunch of “liberal faggots” or “feminazis” for using the term “misogyny”?
Seriously, this issue needs the same attention as homophobia gets….which will make the 2016 Presidential election a whole lot of fun.
I will never, ever, say anything negative about safety for women, because I once technically raped my now wife.
We were at my place, and my brother and my wife’s cousin were visiting us. The rest of the house was apparently cold, so rather than trying to turn on the heater, my brother and the cousin came and knocked on my bedroom door. My now wife let them in, and they made a nest on the other side of my bedroom, but I still wanted to screw around. At first she let me kinda, “just the tip” and all that, but then she wanted to stop.
You can probably guess why she wanted to stop, but it doesn’t actually matter why she wanted to stop.
I’d like to think that after a hair more than 15 years, I’ve made it up to her, and she has told me several times that I needn’t feel bad about it any more, but still. The woman of my dreams, the love of my life, and I, even I, raped her. You can’t possibly understand what a hit that is to my self image, but again – it doesn’t matter how it makes me feel, because what I did was wrong.
What I’m saying is, yeah, I think you’re right, I think it is getting worse. I think MRAs are a symptom of the problem, much moreso than they are a cause. Could you imagine John Wayne’s reaction to men’s rights groups?
Mechakisc, I think in a committed relationship consent is usually implied to some degree. I’m DEFINITELY not saying spousal rape doesn’t exist (because people who suggest that are morons), but consent can be given after the fact, even if it is in the form of forgiveness.
Legally speaking I “rape” my wife all the time because we get piss-fucking-drunk and then bang like crazy. And she let’s me do stuff when we’re drunk she rarely consents to in a sober state. But since the next morning she doesn’t complain, it’s not any sort of problem.
However, I understand that doesn’t work for every relationship, particularly because I’m by nature not really an aggressive person so any line I push I am actually pushing because I think it’s something she’ll enjoy not something I’m doing for my benefit.
Protip: If you are not the kind of guy this applies to, then they’re not talking about you. You don’t have to prove anything. Settle down and let the message have the forum.
These women bring up valid points about society in general. But this guy didn’t kill people because he was an entitled “nice guy” or a member of the pick up artist “community”. He was mentally ill, not just a douchebag who took things too far. In the past, people have tried to blame violent video games and Marilyn Manson for these type of events. It always comes back to who the person is and what is going on in his head. It takes more than violent media, misogynistic subcultures, or guns to make a person go out and do something like this.
The way we speak/act toward a group influences cultural attitudes.
If there isn’t a group of guys with misplaced hate for him to associate with he probably still will act out at some point because of his mental illness, but by fostering hateful attitudes toward all women, that community helps him focus his aim. Maybe he kills his parents and then himself because his rage is directed at them instead. Is that better? On some levels yes. At least they aren’t completely random strangers who have caused him no harm other than by existing.
It’s kind of the same reason it’s important to eradicate racist sub-cultures that hate black people. Because those groups tends to inspire the crazier members to harm black people for no reason other then they are black.
The same is true of blaming violent video games….they don’t necessarily inspire crazy people to lash out, but I imagine they can influence HOW they lash out.
Sure he was mentally ill… but to what extent? Can that even be proven? However, he was a member of and took part in numerous forums where there are many men hating women. They advocate for this type of violence because they are such awful human beings women turn them down. There are men who make money on teaching men how to get laid by playing ‘games’. The fact that there is even one man who was happy this guy went out and killed women and were happy about his YouTube message makes that #YesAllWomen campaign meaningful and relevant. The post above me says it well – “The way we speak/act toward a group influences cultureal attitudes.”
As a rape survivor, I still get ridiculed and told I deserve every bit of backlash when I simply tell people that ‘rape’ isn’t a word that should be tossed around so casually. It’s not some one size fits all type of word and it should never be used in such a way that it makes the act itself sound like some sort of joke.
When I was in high school, we used to call things “gay” when they were lame.
The word rape is, I expect, in the same boat.
“Be happy you were:
assaulted/raped/made to fear for your life daily/made to feel inadequate for having a vagina
in THIS country and not in another shitty country”
is the most common ‘criticism’ I’ve encountered so far to this hashtag. I haven’t seen any people denying these women their experiences, but telling them to get used to it. So at least we all know the problem exists. Is that progress?
Seriously, thanks for the article. That first pic is pretty awesome.
Didn’t this guy kill more men than women?
From what little I’ve read, it was 4 guys and 2 women. However, my understanding of the events is that his intention was to kill more women, and when that didn’t work out, he just started shooting whoever was in range/line of sight. That kind of doesn’t change his goals, which are the creepy awful part.
I haven’t read that much of the story, because the entire thing really horrifies me.
@Watanabex: Yes. Not that you’d know; I’d lost count of the “This guy just killed 7 women because MISOGYNY/MRAS/RAPE CULTURE!!!!!1!”
It’s sad to see history rewritten as it happens. It’s sad to see people hijack a tragic event to push their own political aims. It’s sad to see pathetic sad sacks use a tragedy to gain sympathy for themselves, which is all this #notallwomen garbage is. It’s sad to see Uproxx to cheer these assholes on and do their part to start the Two Minutes Hate against the approved targets of the day.
Yeah everyone. Stop trying to twist history and push your political agenda by suggesting the guy was motivated to murder by the things he himself laid out as his motivation for murder.
Between a rock and a hard place aren’t we? On the one hand, if the discussion about the shooting is framed solely around women’s safety and misogyny, we render 4 of the slain effectively invisible. But we can’t ignore his motivation, which brings us back to this nagging, insidious cultural issue.
I propose a compromise: after every comment, close with the names of the victims. I’ll start.
Cheng Yuan Hong, George Chen, Weihan Wang, Katherine Cooper, Veronika Weiss, and Christopher Martinez.
Damn sluts, asking to have their sexual assaults taken seriously. Why can’t they be grateful that something more violent and invasive hasn’t happened to them yet?
Neil Gaiman was one of those who tweeted. If you are suggesting that he is not intelligent, then your opinion is without merit.
I take issue with the “friend zone” thing. It’s not gender specific, nor does it involve sexual entitlement if it’s genuine. There are plenty of situations where two people actually get to know each other as friends before one ever develops romantic feelings (and that goes well beyond sex). If we’re talking about somebody who just wants to fuck you from day one and there was never a meaningful relationship before that, let’s call it something else.
Yes, all women because my father strangled me with his bare hands in front of my mother, my son punched at the direction of his father, and my whole entire family hates me because I “won’t let it go”. Maybe if my family was from the middle-east I would have more sympathy, but we are white middle-class, and I continually hear from the police, social services and even a judge that “moving forward”, I should just not bring it up…