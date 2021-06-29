Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade got roundly roasted after making bizarre, on-air remarks about reading Mein Kampf in high school. Considering that Fox News is the network of choice for right-wing Donald Trump supporters, some of whom can be described as (at least) white supremacist-curious, it was quite the self-own. While Kilmeade was the butt of the jokes, The Daily Show took things a step further by roping Tucker Carlson, Fox’s premiere promoter of white nationalism, into the controversy.

“As opposed to Tucker Carlson, who reads it every night on air,” The Daily Show tweeted along with a video of Kilmeade announcing he read Hitler’s tome in high school.

As opposed to Tucker Carlson, who reads it every night on air https://t.co/VtG3iOdEWE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2021

What made Kilmeade’s comments even more ridiculous is that he was attempting to blast Gen. Mark Milley’s for his testimony to Congress about critical race theory, but instead, Kilmeade essentially just repeated Milley’s central thesis.

“I thought Gen. Milley totally missed the point last week,” Kilmeade told Congressman Dan Crenshaw who was dialing into Fox & Friends on Monday morning. “He says ‘Oh I read Mao, I read Stalin’ that has nothing to do with it. We read Mein Kampf in school, no one thought we were Nazis, that is part of the curriculum, you find out about other things and other insurgencies, we get it, that has nothing to do with critical race theory.”

Just to be clear, Milley argued that reading about past wrongs to prevent them from being repeated is a good thing, and that’s basically what Kilmeade admitted.