Trevor Noah and The Daily Show are on a break until this fall (after issuing a heartfelt message), when the show will regroup for a studio return after over a year of at-home production. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the show won’t maintain a presence, as it’s doing while taking swipes at Fox News hosts, most recently with Tucker Carlson and Mein Kampf. That was an easy feat to accomplish, given that Carlson is Fox News’ most enthused promoter of white nationalism. With Sean Hannity, the job grew a little more complicated, for the Comedy Central show took on the task of highlighting Hannity’s “worst” moments.

As one might expect, this took awhile. The show emerged with 15 full minutes of Hannity grandiosity for the Fox News host who’s now dubbed as an “infamous hypocrite” as well as “Trump’s pillow talk buddy.” From there, the supercut spiraled into Hannity’s Hillary Clinton obsession, Russia Russia Russia, and the whole Michael Cohen mess, among other things, after beginning with this declaration: “We are all doomed. The end is near, the apocalypse is imminent.”

Settle in for some gloom from the host who can’t decide whether or not he’s a journalist. Perhaps he should vape a little harder on commercial breaks for a more relaxed vibe.