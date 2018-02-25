Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Game has acquired a fair share of “street cred” in his day, especially before the beginning of his rap career. But now he can apparently add another odd notch to his belt. He had a hand in the raid that led to the death of Osama Bin Laden. This news comes courtesy of TMZ and Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill who claims he is the one who fired the shots that killed the notorious al-Qaeda leader, saying he listened to The Game’s “Red Nation” before the operation.

He listened to the tune to get pumped apparently, giving some praise to the rap star for having some “good stuff,” which is not the type of praise you’d typically care about but it is at least interesting given the circumstances. If anything, it’s something to put on the back of your next album. “Pretty good to listen to before your next clandestine military operation.” I don’t think he was part of 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand, but maybe he’ll hop into the eventual HD remake we’re forced to play.

O’Neill also talks a bit about what life is like being a “celebrity” that people recognize, mentioning that he usually pays for his own drinks but people have been very generous. He also confirms the rumor that Bin Laden was buried at sea after his death and after being identified on the chopper.

(Via TMZ)