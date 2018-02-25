The Game’s ‘Red Nation’ Gets Some Unusual Praise From The Navy SEAL Who Claims He Killed Osama Bin Laden

Managing Editor, Trending
02.25.18 2 Comments

The Game has acquired a fair share of “street cred” in his day, especially before the beginning of his rap career. But now he can apparently add another odd notch to his belt. He had a hand in the raid that led to the death of Osama Bin Laden. This news comes courtesy of TMZ and Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill who claims he is the one who fired the shots that killed the notorious al-Qaeda leader, saying he listened to The Game’s “Red Nation” before the operation.

He listened to the tune to get pumped apparently, giving some praise to the rap star for having some “good stuff,” which is not the type of praise you’d typically care about but it is at least interesting given the circumstances. If anything, it’s something to put on the back of your next album. “Pretty good to listen to before your next clandestine military operation.” I don’t think he was part of 50 Cent: Blood On The Sand, but maybe he’ll hop into the eventual HD remake we’re forced to play.

O’Neill also talks a bit about what life is like being a “celebrity” that people recognize, mentioning that he usually pays for his own drinks but people have been very generous. He also confirms the rumor that Bin Laden was buried at sea after his death and after being identified on the chopper.

(Via TMZ)

Around The Web

TAGSNavy SEALosama bin ladenRed NationThe Game

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP