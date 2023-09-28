The Kardashians Season 4
Hulu
Viral

Kim And Kourtney Had A Major Blow Up On ‘The Kardashians,’ And The Internet Is Taking Sides

Another season of The Kardashians is here and guys, Kourtney and Kim are still fighting over who owns Italy.

The season four premiere of the family’s revamped reality show — this time on Hulu — kicked off with a trip to Cabo where Khloe tried beer for the first time and had a run-in with her aquatic arch-nemeses, migrating whales. But before all that, Kim extended an olive branch, by way of a filmed phone call, to Kourtney to see if she would reconsider bailing on the family vacay. Despite hashing out their Italian wedding drama towards the end of season three, the sisters have been fighting again — this time because Kourtney watched the show edits and saw all of the sh*t Kim and her sisters talked about her. (To be fair, Kourt never passed up an opportunity to call Kim a greedy narcissist in season three either.)

The call was fairly cordial until Kim’s creative partnership with Dolce & Gabbana came up (again) and Kourtney accused her sister of being miserable at her wedding. Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her looks for the campaign, Kim clapped back that ’90s goth is not an original concept and Kourtney did not invent black lace. It was giving low-stakes mess until Kim brought up side group chats and Kourtney’s kids.

“All of your friends call us complaining,” Kim told Kourtney. “We’re on a group chat that’s actually labeled “Not Kourtney.” So we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta out. Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are.”

Their fight ended with Kourtney calling her sister a witch and crying that she hated her, which all felt pretty cringe in the moment but that didn’t stop Twitter from dissecting the drama the day after the episode aired. Some took Kim’s side:

Some repped Team Barker:

And some just enjoyed the ridiculousness of it all:

×