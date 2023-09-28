Another season of The Kardashians is here and guys, Kourtney and Kim are still fighting over who owns Italy.

The season four premiere of the family’s revamped reality show — this time on Hulu — kicked off with a trip to Cabo where Khloe tried beer for the first time and had a run-in with her aquatic arch-nemeses, migrating whales. But before all that, Kim extended an olive branch, by way of a filmed phone call, to Kourtney to see if she would reconsider bailing on the family vacay. Despite hashing out their Italian wedding drama towards the end of season three, the sisters have been fighting again — this time because Kourtney watched the show edits and saw all of the sh*t Kim and her sisters talked about her. (To be fair, Kourt never passed up an opportunity to call Kim a greedy narcissist in season three either.)

The call was fairly cordial until Kim’s creative partnership with Dolce & Gabbana came up (again) and Kourtney accused her sister of being miserable at her wedding. Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her looks for the campaign, Kim clapped back that ’90s goth is not an original concept and Kourtney did not invent black lace. It was giving low-stakes mess until Kim brought up side group chats and Kourtney’s kids.

“All of your friends call us complaining,” Kim told Kourtney. “We’re on a group chat that’s actually labeled “Not Kourtney.” So we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us and have to figure out why you’re such a different person and why you have this vendetta out. Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are.”

Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023

Their fight ended with Kourtney calling her sister a witch and crying that she hated her, which all felt pretty cringe in the moment but that didn’t stop Twitter from dissecting the drama the day after the episode aired. Some took Kim’s side:

Kourtney Kardashian should’ve left that show before they signed that new deal with Hulu. You don’t want to work. You don’t want to be around your family. Yet, you still want a check? Make it make sense. — kario. (@itsKARY_) September 28, 2023

We all know someone like Kourtney, there’s no accountability, empathy or resolve coming from her side. She’s literally perpetuating a victim mentality disguised as resentment towards her family. #TheKardashians https://t.co/sldbZOObgb — 📌 (@theonlynaria) September 28, 2023

Legit. Kourtney’s always had an underlying resentment/issue with Kim. The tension between the sisters came the moment Kim & Khloe started getting closer. Kourtney had no issues when it was her & Khloé against Kim. Soon as it switched, suddenly every1 was “mean” to her. https://t.co/9GGIE0Ra2m pic.twitter.com/PIZn7kDYlU — CleverlyChloé (@CleverlyChloe) September 28, 2023

as a day one viewer, kourtney BEEN a problem and the person she should really be mad at is kris. also, kourt is still mad that kim aired her out a bit ago… #TheKardashians https://t.co/2J5rEOFKWY pic.twitter.com/jLgIg8aeh1 — jawn q. public (@zeezeeontv) September 28, 2023

Some repped Team Barker:

I feel like Kourtney’s problem is something she can’t say on TV. Like it would ruin the entire operation. What we hear is just a small part of it! https://t.co/H7DRnVCvnN — Keezus_Khrist (@Kadiisworld) September 28, 2023

kourtney is actually better than me cos the moment u start talking about my kids I would have to start bringing up failed marriages https://t.co/jYLEmtKgqj — big ☆ (@earthpersonas) September 28, 2023

A group chat called “Not Kourtney”

The way I would ghost everybody (friends + family) would be an EPIC disappearance…they would never hear from me again. 🫡 — 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗲𝘀𝗶 ⁰ᶠ ᵗʰᵉ ᵖʳᵉᵗᵗʸ ⁿᵉʳᵈˢ👓 (@imperious_jazz) September 28, 2023

And some just enjoyed the ridiculousness of it all:

when kim told kourtney her wedding looks weren’t that unique cause everyone does 90s #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/gYPXfSAsqJ — kinzie martian 🤎 (@kinzie_martin) September 28, 2023

Not Kourtney giving spoilers to AHS Delicate 😂 “Your just a witch” #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/ybfqElwWPs — Daisy (@vnes17) September 28, 2023