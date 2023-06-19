Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had already cornered the market on PDA, and they apparently wanted to be known as king and queen of pregnancy reveals as well.

During Blink-182’s headlining reunion tour date in Los Angeles, California on Friday, June 16, Kardashian held up a sign from the crowd reading, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT.” Mark Hoppus drew his drummer’s attention to the announcement, and a shocked Barker walked toward Kardashian to hug and kiss her.

On Sunday, June 18, Kardashian more formally announced her pregnancy with an Instagram carousel of six endearing photos. The first shows Barker pretending to drum on Kardashian’s budding baby bump, and the second finds him lovingly kissing it.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

“God is great,” Barker wrote in the comments section along with a prayer-hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

This will be their first child together. Barker (47 years old) shares Atiana (24), Landon (19), and Alabama (17) with his ex Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian (44) shares Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8) with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker and Kardashian were legally married in May 2022, confirming as much on Instagram.