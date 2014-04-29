The Non-Nerd’s Reading Guide To Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 arrives this week in much of the world, and it promises to be an interesting start to the summer movie season. And, like any superhero movie, it makes a lot of people interested in reading the comics. So how do you dip into a character who’s been in print for 50 years? Here’s how!
Current Spidey-Books
First of all, this being Marvel, Spider-Man has just started over again with a number one issue that’s out this week. Honestly, it’s worth picking up: It’s from long-time Spidey writer Dan Slott and it does a good job of starting a new story that’s easy to get into and is a fun, light, humorous read.
Beyond that, although it doesn’t actually have much to do with Spidey, we highly recommend The Superior Foes Of Spider-Man, which is about a team of minor Spidey foes trying, and hilariously failing, to be bad-ass thieves. You don’t have to know who the characters are… just that they’re a lot of fun.
Previous Spidey-Books
Beyond that… there’s a lot to dig into. Truthfully, some of it has aged well, and some of it hasn’t. But for an overview of Spidey, here are a few books good for new readers.
Spider-Man: Blue: A rewrite of a few major comics from the ’70s, this is about the great MJ/Gwen Stacy feud, and just as importantly, the fallout from Gwen’s death in the comics. It’s also a good way to get the gist of some major storylines without having to hunt down reprints.
Spider-Man/Human Torch: A riff on the various eras of Spider-Man, this focuses on Peter and Johnny Storm and their ongoing rivalry/friendship. It’s a bit inside-baseball; at one point, it makes fun of Marvel’s infamous Hostess Pie ads
Spider-Man No More! (Amazing Spider-Man #50): The cover alone is legendary among comics fans, but the book itself is more of a character piece exploring why Spidey does what he does. It’s something of a mission statement for the character and has endured as such for years.
And, of course, we throw the comments open to other suggestions. These are just a start; there’s plenty of good stuff to dig into over fifty years of comics. So, if you’ve got a suggestion, weigh in below.
Kraven’s Last Hunt
Clicked here JUST to say that very thing.
The Clone Saga (just kidding).
I still have a few of those issue’s in near mint that I can’t sell
The Clone Saga did bring us Amazing #400 which was the perfect sendoff of the Aunt May character. That then got messed up with The Gathering of Five.
@indieguy: They’d sell better if you shat in them.
Anything by Humberto Ramos.
Simple formula: dan slott = good, j Michael Straczynski = bad
Some of JMS’ stuff worked. Making Pete a high school teacher, everything with Aunt May. It was actual development. Which of course Marvel hates so they forced the Grey Goblin on him.
Get One More Day, it will save you money and time because you’ll never want to read Spider-Man again after it.
+1, I lol’d
Don’t forget to pick up The Other while you’re at it. That’s when I quit.
@jesuswasaterrorist
And now, here comes Morlun back into our lives. Argh.
Sorry, DTZM, but the fact Morlun will be in Spider-Verse with a crap-ton of Spider-Men and -Women cancels out all negativity about Morlun
Spot on. I also was going to recommend the time when a Superhero all about using his power
responsibly made a deal with the literal devil because Marvel editors think a character who is 50 years old should age.
Marvel has come out with some collected works called Marvel Masterworks and they collect ten or so issues in each volume. Spiderman has seven volumes out I think right now. They are really interesting. Plus… Stan Lee.
Ultimate Spider-Man had some good arcs, especially VENOM which had a huge influence on the new movies.
Spider-Man Blue is one of my faves.
I also think the Secret Wars issue where he kicks the X-Men’s collective asses is worth a peek too!
Keeping in the Gwen Stacy wheelhouse, a single issue of either Spectacular or Web of from the early 90s entitled “What About Carrion” recapped Gwen, Miles Warren, the clones….and it was pretty goddam poignant.
Also, Todd MacFarlane’s first handful of issues of the simply-titled “Spider-Man” was pretty awesome.
I read Spider-Man: Blue yesterday for the first time. Amazing, Totally amazing.
Should point out that it was the first Spidey literature I’d read, but knew a lot about the his story.
It really does a good job of capturing the spirit of the original comics while updating them.
I got really into Spider-Man comics (and a bit back into comics in general) was the Spider-Island arc in ASM 666-673. That was truly a fun arc that made me realize how fun Spider-Man is. And, yes, made Spidey’s clone Kaine good.
Spider-Island sounds freaking awful when you describe it but the execution is masterful.
@Shadowtag Yup. That’s all I’ll say about it.
BTW, forgot to mention this in my earlier post, but another good arc is the first 9-10 issues of the “Big Time” era (ASM 648-656 plus 654.1). The main selling point would be “No One Dies” in ASM 655-656, which has Peter go though a guilt-stricken dream sequence involving all those he failed to save before declaring that no one would die – innocent or bad guy – under his watch.
I mentioned it earlier, but Humberto Ramos is the perfect Spider-Man artist in my opinion. Spider Island is fantastic fun. I was actually re-reading some of it this morning.
If you want to go back a bit further, without going back TOO far, starting at Brand New Day or even Big Time are good. If you start with Big Time (the start of Dan Slott’s run) then make sure to read #600 too. Spider-Island is really good, so was Superior Spider-Man.
Of course, while they’re a bit nerdy and old, the Silver Age Spidey stories still hold up relatively well (better than any others in my opinion) and are worth reading if you’re really interested in the character. From Amazing Fantasy 15 up to the Death of Gwen Stacey. It’ll give you a real good feel for Spidey and his friends/enemies.