The Non-Nerd’s Reading Guide To Spider-Man

#Marvel #Comics
Senior Contributor
04.29.14 28 Comments

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 arrives this week in much of the world, and it promises to be an interesting start to the summer movie season. And, like any superhero movie, it makes a lot of people interested in reading the comics. So how do you dip into a character who’s been in print for 50 years? Here’s how!

Current Spidey-Books

First of all, this being Marvel, Spider-Man has just started over again with a number one issue that’s out this week. Honestly, it’s worth picking up: It’s from long-time Spidey writer Dan Slott and it does a good job of starting a new story that’s easy to get into and is a fun, light, humorous read.

Beyond that, although it doesn’t actually have much to do with Spidey, we highly recommend The Superior Foes Of Spider-Man, which is about a team of minor Spidey foes trying, and hilariously failing, to be bad-ass thieves. You don’t have to know who the characters are… just that they’re a lot of fun.

Previous Spidey-Books

Beyond that… there’s a lot to dig into. Truthfully, some of it has aged well, and some of it hasn’t. But for an overview of Spidey, here are a few books good for new readers.

Spider-Man: Blue: A rewrite of a few major comics from the ’70s, this is about the great MJ/Gwen Stacy feud, and just as importantly, the fallout from Gwen’s death in the comics. It’s also a good way to get the gist of some major storylines without having to hunt down reprints.

Spider-Man/Human Torch: A riff on the various eras of Spider-Man, this focuses on Peter and Johnny Storm and their ongoing rivalry/friendship. It’s a bit inside-baseball; at one point, it makes fun of Marvel’s infamous Hostess Pie ads

Spider-Man No More! (Amazing Spider-Man #50): The cover alone is legendary among comics fans, but the book itself is more of a character piece exploring why Spidey does what he does. It’s something of a mission statement for the character and has endured as such for years.

And, of course, we throw the comments open to other suggestions. These are just a start; there’s plenty of good stuff to dig into over fifty years of comics. So, if you’ve got a suggestion, weigh in below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel#Comics
TAGSAMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2ComicsMarvelreading guides

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP