The ‘Resident Evil’ Film Franchise Will Supposedly End With The Sixth One

There have been five Resident Evil movies. Five! This despite the fact that you probably don’t see them, and you don’t know anybody who goes to see them. I actually went to a theater opening night for the last one, Resident Evil: Retribution and was the only person there. And yet somehow it still made $21 million in one weekend. And a sixth is on the way and will, supposedly, be the last.

If we sound a bit skeptical, it’s because in theory this franchise was supposed to be dead years ago. But it kept making money overseas; in fact, the fifth one made $240 million, with only $40 million of that from the US. Still, if anybody would know what’s happening, it’s Paul W.S. Anderson, who’s had a hand in all of them and is married to the star of the franchise. And, well, this interview with Collider sounds pretty definitive:

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is the working title. It may end up being the final title, but that’s what’s written on the front page of my script.

In a way, it’ll be an odd send-off. Resident Evil will retire as the single most successful adaptation of a video game on film: It’ll likely end its run with a billion dollars or more grossed at the box office, and was actually more successful the more sequels it put out; the fourth movie, Resident Evil: Afterlife was the biggest hit of the franchise. No other video game has ever come close, although to be fair, the movies and the games share little more than a title and some names at this point.

Also, this is Hollywood. We’re not going to be surprised if a reboot is in the works. Maybe Sony can put Spider-Man in it.