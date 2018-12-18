The Rock Has Some Ideas To Make Christmas Even Better

Dwayne @TheRock Johnson reveals everything you need to know about #DwantaClaus pic.twitter.com/19H0lsR4cH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 18, 2018

The holiday season is upon us, which means pretty much everything in the pop culture zeitgeist right now has at least something to do with Christmas. Hence Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s upcoming Christmas-themed cover for Entertainment Weekly, which the trade publication offered a short preview of on Twitter. For the better part of two minutes, Johnson talks about the holiday season, the best and worst gifts he’s ever received, and some of his fans’ most memorable tattoos. Yet it was his new ideas for Christmas that got our attention.

Calling himself “Dwanta Claus,” Johnson explains that this version of Santa is way cooler than his pudgy, white-faced counterpart:

“What I can tell you about Dwanta Claus is he’s non-denominational. Let’s start with that. He takes care of everybody — all genders, all races, all ages. He’s a little bit naughty, little bit nice. Like tequila. His sleigh is driven by bulls, Brahma bulls, but he has his little sidekick. Hobbes is his name. And he has reindeer antlers growing out of his head.Not the kind that you wear like a hat, but legitimately, he has antlers growing out of his head.”

Johnson calls Dwanta “the most amazing thing” about the holidays, but we’re stuck on the antlers bit because we think we’ve seen something like this before…

NBC

(Via Entertainment Weekly)