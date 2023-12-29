The Rock has found himself in the center of a new but tasty controversy after the powerhouse movie star dropped a social media post touting his first trip to In-N-Out Burger.

In the video shared on Instagram, The Rock pulls up to the drive-up where he’s greeted with a “Holy sh*t!” by an employee who can’t believe what’s happening. From there, The Rock does his best to place an order and greet the throng of employees who flock to the drive-up window to get a look at him.

The Rock also wrote about his burger run in the caption:

“My first ever @innout burger experience,” The Rock said. “Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order. But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know shit. But I’m a quick study. Loved everyone’s positive vibes and their ‘holy shit it’s the rock’ energy. LOVED the grub. And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip.”

There’s just one small problem: This was not The Rock’s first trip to In-N-Out or even his first time posting about it on Instagram. Just last year, The Rock made an Instagram post in August 2022 about hitting In-N-Out for the first time as a cheat day.

But, as TMZ notes, that also wasn’t his first time either.

Going back a bit further to 2017, The Rock made another Instagram post where he once again claimed to be stopping at the burger joint for the first time and couldn’t believe the reaction he got from the employees at the drive-up window. (Sound familiar?)

It seems like The Rock’s go-to move for social media hits is to pretend he’s trying In-N-Out for the first time and hoping no one scrolls through his Instagram for clear and obvious evidence that he’s practically a regular.

