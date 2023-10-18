A new wax statue of Hollywood and WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was unveiled this week at the famed Musée Grévin in Paris, but fans are not exactly loving the final product. While the sculpture mostly captures the Black Adam star’s famously muscular physique, things go pretty sideways when it comes to the statue’s skin color.

The Rock is a proud Samoan, who has made a point to celebrate his Hawaiian heritage in his films. The statue, however, looks like some white dude named Craig. It’s jarringly lacking The Rock’s darker skin tone, which makes for an unsettling sight.

Over on the official Musée Grévin Instagram post revealing the statue, fans of the Fast and Furious star did not hold back their thoughts on the sight of a freakishly pale Rock. You can some of the reactions below:

“Erm they didn’t mix them colours right! Doesn’t seem to look like him so much.”

“That’s not The Rock that’s The Pebble.”

“This is some BS… That’s a whole white man.”

“That’s Vin ‘The Rock’ Diesel.”

“The Rock without melanin is not the Samoan diety we have all [grown] to know and [love].”

“This is whiter than me, and I’m Scottish”

“That’s not Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, that’s Wayne ‘The Opal’ Johnson.”

(Via Musée Grévin on Instagram)