Lin-Manuel Miranda has the number one song in the country this week with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” but we need to talk about Moana.

The Disney animated feature starring Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui, with an earworm soundtrack from Miranda, was the second most-streamed movie across all platforms in 2021, despite coming out in 2016. Luca finished first for the year with 10.592 billion minutes, compared to “only” 8.896 billion minutes for Moana, but “the Moana viewer tended to watch it more times,” according to Nielsen.

So many times, in fact, that Moana is now the most-streamed kids movie ever. It beat out the likes of Frozen, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid, which — fun fact — was directed by the same animation legends, Ron Clements and John Musker, as Moana.

I hope they get a shiny trophy for the distinction.

The complete 2021 top 10 streaming movies goes Luca, Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, Frozen II, Red Notice, Frozen, Soul, Cruella, Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Jungle Cruise. That’s a lot of animation and movies starring The Rock. No wonder there are even redder notices coming to Netflix. The TV side is led by Criminal Minds and Cocomelon among acquired titles, and Lucifer and Squid Game for originals.

(Via Nielsen)