The Titans Get Sneaky In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Teen Titans’ #5

The Teen Titans don’t know it yet, but they’re up against Manchester Black and his complete control of STAR Labs. But the Titans are suckers, either, and they’re smarter than Black gives them credit for. Hence, why they’re checking out a suspiciously good deal, in our exclusive preview.
If you’re wondering what Garth is going to STAR Labs is, Wikipedia has the answer.
I loooooove that Darwyn Cooke cover!
Unfortunately that’s the only thing good about this book.
@CaptainFabulous I’m enjoying it, myself. It’s a pretty solid little team book, and I always felt Pfeifer got screwed due to the brouhaha over Amazons Attack.
Pfeifer’s Catwoman was really good!