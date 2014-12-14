The Titans Get Sneaky In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Teen Titans’ #5

#DC Comics
Senior Contributor
12.14.14 4 Comments
The Teen Titans don’t know it yet, but they’re up against Manchester Black and his complete control of STAR Labs. But the Titans are suckers, either, and they’re smarter than Black gives them credit for. Hence, why they’re checking out a suspiciously good deal, in our exclusive preview.

If you’re wondering what Garth is going to STAR Labs is, Wikipedia has the answer.

