The ladies of The View are not loving the “spin” around Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner. The pop singer made moves to end the marriage earlier this week, and since then, someone has been attempting to paint the Game of Thrones actress as a party animal who’s not tending to the couple’s kids.

The most recent addition involves photos of Turner drinking, which were published in the Daily Mail. However, The View co-hosts quickly jumped to her defense by noting some crucial context: Turner was at a wrap party for her new series Joan.

Via The Wrap:

“I think the spin of this that bothers me is, she’s working, he’s working,” Sara Haines said. “These weren’t new careers. They met on these terms. She’s at a wrap party for a show she did,” — Haines was referring to a photo of Turner out at a bar with people — “We have wrap parties here. You celebrate the end! So that isn’t just a bar that she’s out hanging out, she happens to be with her colleagues at a bar, celebrating the end of a series.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin took things even further by calling out the shady reports of Jonas allegedly seeing or hearing something through the couple’s Ring camera.

“I sense some innuendo and undertones here of sexism,” Griffin said. “There’s even more out there, I don’t even want to give it steam, but like, alleging things that are on a camera without even saying what it was that they saw?”

Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, was far more blunt.

“I’m sorry, is this an immaculate conception?” she said in response to reports that Jonas had the children with him on tour. “So what, he’s taking care of the kids. Like, does he get a gold star?”

