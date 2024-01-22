Ron DeSantis‘ presidential run came crashing down to earth on Sunday as the Florida governor officially announced that he was ending his campaign ahead of the New Hampshire primary vote.

With his tail between his legs, DeSantis endorsed Donald Trump instead of fellow GOP candidate Nikki Haley. The former president routinely gave DeSantis nicknames like “Meatball Ron” and repeatedly insulted him on the campaign trail, but that wasn’t enough for DeSantis to resist pandering to a GOP base that continues to chain itself to Trump.

As a Florida resident and longtime critic of DeSantis, The View co-host Ana Navarro couldn’t help but revel in the Florida governor’s presidential chances going up in smoke. However, in the process, Navarro unfairly equated DeSantis with potatoes and quickly realized that wasn’t fair — to potatoes.

Via The Wrap:

“I blame him entirely for his failure,” she said. “He’s the one that picked a campaign team that fleeced him, and was not good. He’s the one that chose this agenda. He’s the one that’s got the social skills of a root vegetable, and I apologize to potatoes!”

Jokes aside, Navarro also had some fiery words for DeSantis on the heels of his defeat. She blasted his campaign as “doomed from the start” thanks to DeSantis promising to transform the entire country into Florida, which nobody wants.

“Turns out, most Americans don’t care about waging manufactured culture wars against drag queens, they want to know how they’re going to feed their families,” Navarro said. “They want to know how they’re going to keep their family safe.”

(Via The Wrap)