Donald Trump has been getting raked over the coals after he confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi during a campaign rally on Friday. Trump blamed Haley for turning down security ahead of the January 6 attack, which is pretty incredible given Haley wasn’t even in the Capitol that day or even a member of Congress.

The gaffe marked a significant change in the Republican primary by finally spurring Haley to call out the questionable working of Trump’s mind, which has been pretty dicey since his first run for office.

“He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario,” Haley told a campaign crowd in New Hampshire on Saturday. “The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t.”

Naturally, Trump is already firing back, and of course, with an assist from Fox News. During a recent interview with Brett Baier, Trump was asked to respond to Haley’s criticism. The former president shot back by bragging about passing his most recent cognitive test.

“I aced it,” Trump boasted before arguing that, actually, he meant to “interchange” Haley with Pelosi. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

When I refer like, for instance, oftentimes I’ll say purposely about Obama and I interchange it with Biden because I believe Obama has a lot to do with what’s happening in destroying our country. And I’ll interchange and they’ll say, oh, he said, or I’ll imitate Biden walking into a wall or not being able to find his way, and the fake news will go out and they’ll say, oh, he actually had a hard time when I’m doing an imitation and everybody understands it.

Trump then went down a weird road by saying Haley couldn’t pass his “childhood test,” whatever that is.

“No, I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test,” Trump said before mocking Haley for losing to Ron DeSantis in Iowa. “She’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron Desanctimonious.”

