This Woman Added Two Very Important Instruments To A Mozart Classic

Senior Editor
10.13.14 14 Comments

You’ve likely heard “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” before. It is Mozart’s best composition and arguably his most recognizable work. It was originally written for two violins, a viola, and a cello but these days any ol’ string orchestra will do.

What does that have to do with the woman in the video? Well, nothing really but now you’re more educated about the finer things in life. Now you can truly appreciate the nuances of the music, the peaks and valleys, the crescendo and you stopped reading this a long time ago, didn’t you?

Dammit I tried. I tried really hard to make this about the music. I hate you all.

Ma’am, you have quite the talent. I would watch an entire boobs of your symphony. Wait, sorry. I would watch an entire symphony of your boobs. Neither of those make sense but whatever, it’s utterly fascinating.

Around The Web

TAGSboobsboobs and musicMAGNIFICENT BOOBSMOZART

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP