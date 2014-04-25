This Woman Spent $15,000 On Plastic Surgery So She Could Take Better Selfies

Back in 2012, Triana Lavey spent in excess of $15,000 on plastic surgery in Beverly Hills, of course, because she didn’t like the way she looked in Facebook photos. To be fair, we all did crazy things we regret in the long-ago time of two years ago. So what’s Lavey up to now?

But in her quest for the picture-perfect face, Lavey said she’s not done with medical enhancements. Since Nightline last spoke to her, Lavey said she has had corrective surgery on her nose, more fat-grafting and Botox. Lavey said the plastic surgery wasn’t just an ego boost. Taking a good selfie has become a high-stakes business… (Via)

Oh.

“Today this business is moving at the speed of the Internet,” Lavey said. “Your selfie is your head shot so you can reinvent yourself every day with your iPhone. It’s a legitimate form of promoting yourself.” (Via)

If you guessed she works for a PR company with a pun for a name, well, the next time you take a mirror selfie, you’re taking a mirror selfie of a…person who can guess the obvious.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via ABC