If you have never heard Tiffany Trump speak before, you have something in common with her dad. But let me tell you, it’s a wild ride.

Over the weekend, the president’s daughter — no, not that one, the other one — hosted a “Trump Pride” event in Tampa Bay, Florida, that was meant to praise a president who “stands in solidarity with LGBT citizens by supporting and enacting policies and initiatives that protect the wellbeing and prosperity of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Americans.” Nadine Smith, the executive director of Florida’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization Equality Florida Action, Inc., disagrees with that assessment. “Donald Trump is the worst President the LGBTQ community has ever seen,” she said. “This event is a pathetic attempt to hide his appalling record and it’s fooling no one. We are tired of Trump’s lies and our community understands a second term would be devastating.” Tiffany didn’t much to convince anyone otherwise:

In the clip, Trump dances onto the stage to the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling.” Then, shortly into the speech, she stumbles on the LGBTQIA acronym. Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIIA+ community,” she said. Trump then [talked] about social media and “fabricated lies.” She continued: “It saddens me. I have friends of mine who reach out and they say how could you support your father, we know your best friends are gay… My father has always supported all of you. He’s not doing it, he’s never done it for politics. And he’s not doing it for politics. And unfortunately, I think there’s a lot of people out there and other politicians that do.”

The transcript doesn’t do it justice, though. You have to hear it.

Outside of the obvious lies in her disorganized speech, it’s uncanny how much she sounds like Miley Cyrus. Or maybe a “drunk malfunctioning robot” impersonating Miley Cyrus. Definitely one of the two.

Seeing Tiffany Trump try to label her father,someone who banned trans people from serving in the army,tried to change the legal definition of gender&worked to make it possible for LGBTQ people to be discriminated against, as an LGBTQ ally makes my skin crawl as an LGBTQ person.🤢 — 🏳️‍🌈 14 Days 💕 #BidenHarris 💛 🐝 🥁 (@Burkmc) October 20, 2020

She deliberately says “L-G-B-Q”. .@TiffanyATrump Sweetie, trans people are here to stay, we’re leading this movement, and you’re not welcome in it. https://t.co/NYX09mvq4A — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 20, 2020

It’s a fun idea, but SNL already has a solid Tiffany impersonator in Chloe Fineman.

