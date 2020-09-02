Tiger King isn’t going away anytime soon. Netflix will likely launch some spinoffs, Peacock is working on a scripted series with Kate McKinnon starring as rival/animal activist Carole Baskins, and Baskins is making a ton of money on Cameo, all while the family of Baskins’ late husband, Don Lewis, is still inquiring about his whereabouts. Oh, and Cardi B did not hold back her thoughts on that situation, so expect scrutiny of Baskins to continue, especially since she’s preparing to do Dancing With The Stars.

Yes, it is happening. Baskins even danced with a stuffed tiger for this GMA-based announcement to make 2020 even weirder.

Baskins will be joined by Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman (Catfish), Johnny Weir (he’s got the moves, so he’s my prediction for winner), Anne Heche, Vernon Davis, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean, and Jeannie Mai (Holey Moley). Even more tellingly, Baskins is only one of four cast members who’ve found fame on Netflix (the other two are Monica Aldama of Cheer and Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset).

As one can imagine, the reaction to Baskins isn’t very positive on social media. Morbid jokes abound, including imagined scenarios of what Baskins might do if her partner doesn’t help her win the show. Also, people are still looking for justice for (or even the whereabouts of) Don Lewis.

Carole Baskin is in the new cast of Dancing with the Stars… I bet shes gonna kill it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 2, 2020

Carole Baskin after she loses Dancing With the Stars pic.twitter.com/TO1lcE2C8s — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2020

Carole Baskin when her assigned Dancing with the Stars dancer doesn’t follow her leadpic.twitter.com/g7yJBwbmzF — María Britto Farías💜 (@MariaBrittoF) September 2, 2020

The dancer when they find out they are partnered with murderer Carole Baskin on #DWTS pic.twitter.com/RAnnkN4jxp — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 2, 2020

Saw that bitch Carole Baskin trending and thought she killed somebody pic.twitter.com/uYiZZ6WGsq — P. Is The Opposite Of Doja Cat 🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) September 2, 2020

All the male contestants when dancing with the stars tries to pair them with carole baskin #dwts pic.twitter.com/qst2snEb4V — Seth (@SethShaffer) September 2, 2020

But… uh… she… killed her husband… Whacked him… Can't convince me that it didn't happen… She fed him to tigers🐅…. pic.twitter.com/G5pt9GTWAG — Yitzy Raven😷🦠🧼✊🏻✊🏾✊🏿 (@YitzyRaven) September 2, 2020

I dont want to see Carole Baskin on Dancing with the Stars. I want to see effing Joe Exotic. — Bionic Ben (@Benaskren) September 2, 2020

This is gonna get messy, but DWTS loves a good controversy.

