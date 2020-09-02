Netflix
Viral

‘Tiger King’ Rival Carole Baskins Has Joined ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ And People Have Morbid Jokes

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Tiger King isn’t going away anytime soon. Netflix will likely launch some spinoffs, Peacock is working on a scripted series with Kate McKinnon starring as rival/animal activist Carole Baskins, and Baskins is making a ton of money on Cameo, all while the family of Baskins’ late husband, Don Lewis, is still inquiring about his whereabouts. Oh, and Cardi B did not hold back her thoughts on that situation, so expect scrutiny of Baskins to continue, especially since she’s preparing to do Dancing With The Stars.

Yes, it is happening. Baskins even danced with a stuffed tiger for this GMA-based announcement to make 2020 even weirder.

Baskins will be joined by Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman (Catfish), Johnny Weir (he’s got the moves, so he’s my prediction for winner), Anne Heche, Vernon Davis, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean, and Jeannie Mai (Holey Moley). Even more tellingly, Baskins is only one of four cast members who’ve found fame on Netflix (the other two are Monica Aldama of Cheer and Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset).

As one can imagine, the reaction to Baskins isn’t very positive on social media. Morbid jokes abound, including imagined scenarios of what Baskins might do if her partner doesn’t help her win the show. Also, people are still looking for justice for (or even the whereabouts of) Don Lewis.

This is gonna get messy, but DWTS loves a good controversy.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

×