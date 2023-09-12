Millionaire property developer Tim Gurner is getting absolutely wrecked on social media after the Gurner Group CEO told a financial summit audience that workers have become too arrogant after the Covid pandemic.

Gurner made his remarks during the Financial Review Property Summit in Australia where he also floated his solution to “kill their attitude.” According to Gurner, “we need to remind people they work for the employer, not the other way around,” and the easiest way to do that is start laying people off.

Gurner Group founder Tim Gurner tells the Financial Review Property Summit workers have become "arrogant" since COVID and "We've got to kill that attitude." https://t.co/lcX3CCxGuj pic.twitter.com/f9HK2YZRRE — Financial Review (@FinancialReview) September 12, 2023

Via Daily Mail:

‘People decided they didn’t really want to work so much through Covid and that has had a massive issue on productivity,’ he said. ‘Tradies have definitely pulled back on productivity. They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change.’ A major issue in the workforce was employees feeling that their bosses were ‘extremely lucky’ to have them, Mr Gurner added.

Gurner noted companies are already starting to have “major layoffs,” and it’s having the desired effect of reminding these lowly workers who’s in charge around here.

“People are definitely laying people off and we’re starting to see less arrogance in the employment market,” Gurner said. “That has to continue because that will cascade across the costs balance.”

As a clip of Gurner’s remarks went viral, the Financial Review was forced to shut down replies, but not before large swaths of Twitter had a field day slamming Gurner for his callous take.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Tim Gurner is the epitome of what's wrong with the corporate world! https://t.co/CH8MCkKqEG — TsicOfEverything (@TsicOfIgnorance) September 12, 2023

man go redistribute some of that forehead https://t.co/AuePBgcLcN — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 12, 2023

'He then founded a gym business called My Wellbeing after borrowing $34,000 from his grandfather.' See lazy workers, why not just a massive loan from a family member to get you onto the commercial property ladder.#timgurner https://t.co/ebf9ALiiHD — Lofty (@loftinopanevino) September 12, 2023

Tim Gurner: Could we please go back to Lords and Serfs? Cuz these workers are thinking they actually matter. (IMO: Gurner = complete arsehole.) https://t.co/jtIIdVkRqm — Kat Ward (@katwardphoto) September 12, 2023

i want nothing more in the world than to give this specific guy a stone cold stunner https://t.co/7kZ9CzZdmY — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 12, 2023

Tim Gurner is an awful human being – apparently if you stop buying smashed avo you can buy one of his over-priced luxury houses. When will twats, like Gurner, realise we will not put up with being juiced for their fucking profits.#cunt https://t.co/JqkewvU20z pic.twitter.com/PpognhbwIK — Charles Fourier (@FourierCharles) September 12, 2023

The economy Tim Gurner’s forehead

🤝 Inflation https://t.co/EYCJhRCR20 — Neutral Milk Tea Hotel (@james_art_do) September 12, 2023

Tim Gurner says workers are high maintenance? This Tim Gurner? https://t.co/qzrsKeuS54 pic.twitter.com/eTnGNt0IiA — Jaqueline Outram🌻 (@JaquelineOutram) September 12, 2023

I would like to call for a complete & total black ban against Tim Gurner. No worker should make this man a coffee, cut his hair, cook him a meal, serve him in a shop, service his car, connect utilities to his house etc. WE DO ALL THE WORK! Who’s actually arrogant here? #ausunions pic.twitter.com/1ugiKf3zyC — Sarah Missen (@sarah_missen) September 12, 2023

He’s called Tim Gurner because he’s gonna be making this noise when he’s fed to hyenas — rooty hill rsl gelato (@SIGKILL) September 12, 2023

(Via Financial Review on Twitter, Daily Mail)