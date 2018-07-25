In yet another unfortunate instance of toxic fandom, actress Anna Diop of the upcoming Titans series from DC Universe’s new streaming service has been forced to shut down the comments on her Instagram account because of racist remarks from comic book nerds. Diop’s perceived offense is having the gall to portray the orange alien hero Starfire, as a black woman. Apparently, producers should have worked harder to find an orange actress to keep it canon?
Comments are currently enabled on only one post, an image of the movie poster for Jordan Peele’s Us, which she also stars in — and they’re sadly about what you’d expect.
The harassment reignited last week when the Titans trailer was released to coincide with San Diego Comic Con, however Diop was forced to address it previously when a set photo of her character was leaked earlier this year.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Diop addressed Titans fans over the photo, which she said was an “out of context” and “misrepresentation” of the incredible character she gets to play. From there, she laid into the trolls:
With that said – the hate speech that followed was deplorable. And though I am highly unbothered. I do want to use this as an opportunity to say that tearing people down is not something that I tolerate. For myself or anyone else. Too often social media is abused by some who find refuge in the anonymity and detachment it provides: misused as a tool to harass, abuse, and spew hatred at others. This is weak, sad, and a direct reflection of the abuser.
Racist, derogatory, and/or cruel comments have nothing to do with the person on the receiving end of that abuse. And because I know this – I’m unfazed. But for anyone out there who may not – I am here to remind you that whatever ugly and negative thing anyone ever chooses to say about you is always a reflection and revelation of themselves- it does NOT define you, and it certainly does NOT make you any less perfect than you are – Be you! Stay beautiful! Live breezy.
Again, it’s just unfortunate, but hopefully the ugliness quickly passes and everyone is able to move on with their lives. If fans really need to nitpick something about Titans, they should look no further than murder twink Robin.
(Via Yahoo)
They’re angry about her being black, but they’re not angry that the show looks like a steaming pile?
This^^^
Not to knock her Starfire look overall (the look of any of the characters seems to be the least of that potential problems for that new Teen Titans show) BUT! the footage they showed of her character pretty much looks exactly like it did in the early pics. So not sure where the “out of context” thing is coming from. I can see not liking that character look and it doesn’t really have anything to do with her race or skin colour. They could have easily done a better look using the same actor. But then again … EFF Batman!
You’re saying there’s no context based on a trailer that gave no context. Got it.
@iDrewApony appreciate the sarcasm. I see you internet with the best of em. I simply mean, she looks exactly like the still pictures. It’s a legitimate complaint that her costume doesn’t look good.
People suck.
One of the less insidious problems with the racists is the fact that their whining is gonna obscure the legitimate complaint that her costume/look in the show is shit. Like, if she looked like she did in that pic above but with orange colored hair, perfect. The way she looks in the show is awful, though. Like Medusa in the Inhumans show, they could have done better.
That way the complainers would ONLY be the racists, and we could dismiss them completely.
Also, what’s with attacking the actors in general? Unless they’re outright awful actors, they’re at the mercy of the writers/directors/costume designers.
Because super fans are cowards and go after the weak.
Because the keyboard gives the nerds superhero powers. Remember how many of these pussies cried when Heath Ledger was cast as the Joker