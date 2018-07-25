Getty Image

In yet another unfortunate instance of toxic fandom, actress Anna Diop of the upcoming Titans series from DC Universe’s new streaming service has been forced to shut down the comments on her Instagram account because of racist remarks from comic book nerds. Diop’s perceived offense is having the gall to portray the orange alien hero Starfire, as a black woman. Apparently, producers should have worked harder to find an orange actress to keep it canon?

Comments are currently enabled on only one post, an image of the movie poster for Jordan Peele’s Us, which she also stars in — and they’re sadly about what you’d expect.

The harassment reignited last week when the Titans trailer was released to coincide with San Diego Comic Con, however Diop was forced to address it previously when a set photo of her character was leaked earlier this year.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Diop addressed Titans fans over the photo, which she said was an “out of context” and “misrepresentation” of the incredible character she gets to play. From there, she laid into the trolls:

With that said – the hate speech that followed was deplorable. And though I am highly unbothered. I do want to use this as an opportunity to say that tearing people down is not something that I tolerate. For myself or anyone else. Too often social media is abused by some who find refuge in the anonymity and detachment it provides: misused as a tool to harass, abuse, and spew hatred at others. This is weak, sad, and a direct reflection of the abuser. Racist, derogatory, and/or cruel comments have nothing to do with the person on the receiving end of that abuse. And because I know this – I’m unfazed. But for anyone out there who may not – I am here to remind you that whatever ugly and negative thing anyone ever chooses to say about you is always a reflection and revelation of themselves- it does NOT define you, and it certainly does NOT make you any less perfect than you are – Be you! Stay beautiful! Live breezy.

Again, it’s just unfortunate, but hopefully the ugliness quickly passes and everyone is able to move on with their lives. If fans really need to nitpick something about Titans, they should look no further than murder twink Robin.

(Via Yahoo)