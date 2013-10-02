TMZ Wants To Talk About Kim Kardashian’s Ass

Somewhere near the corner of ‘Why Not’ Avenue and ‘Please Don’t’ Boulevard sits the office of TMZ, the employees of which spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about female celebrities like they’re pieces of meat. In this particular clip, a gentleman sets up a story about Kim Kardashian by suggesting that “many people wanted to know how Kim would hold up, and by Kim, we mean her ass. Would it look great, or would it get all out of whack?”
This is a dude’s job. He wakes up every morning and looks at himself in the mirror and thinks… actually you know what? I’m not even gonna soapbox here. Just watch it for yourself. Or don’t! Actually, don’t. Like her or not: this is a real person we’re talking about here. I’m Team Kanye on this one. If there was a dude out there who made it his (actual, real) job to talk about my wife’s ass, I’d go gorillas, too.
I’m not going to get on a soapbox, but this is misogynistic and wrong and….
You also work for the same group that regularly posts on Kate Upton and Alison Brie in similar fashion. I’m not complaining but this either takes a surprising lack of awareness or an unsurprising ability to just say shit for hits. I apologize for clicking on this article. I should have known better.
I agree it is completely hypocritical of them, however I think this video is different then the appreciation of Annie’s boobs, because this is the unrequested objectification of her butt. Whilst Kate Upton and to some extent Alison have chosen career paths where they employ their bodies to be successful, so to call discussing or appreciating their boobs or butts wrong is not correct. At least in my opinion
God I hope that Vladimir is being sarcastic….
No I wasn’t, why is it wrong to look at a Kate Upton photo shoot where she herself is highlighting her breasts and then say I love how her boobs look? I think you would agree that women can make their own decisions, so when they have decided to flaunt what their momma gave them why is that a bad thing? As opposed to downright objectification of Kim K’s ass.
What is Kim Kardashian famous for again?
you don’t think there is a difference between discussing how her ass looks in the sex tape, and parasitic stalkers hunting you around the town discussing how your butt looks and that its finally getting back into shape, because pregnancy “ruined” her figure.
Yeah Vlad’s right. There’s a difference between enjoying an “artistic” endeavor, something willingly participated in, and hounding these people for ass shots when they’re just trying to live their lives. There’s plenty of actresses who have refused to participate in model shoots and porn (which is really unfortunate). Brie and Upton have shown, through their own choices, that they want their work to be shared so there’s no hypocrisy in facilitating that AND calling out the droolers at tmz.
“Whilst Kate Upton and to some extent Alison have chosen career paths where they employ their bodies to be successful” That is the exact definition of why Kardashian is successful….I don’t know…I’ll freely admit however that my pure hatred for everything she stands for might be coloring my judgment
Yeah Derbel, but I’m also saying that, if there was a video where Kate Upton and Alison Brie are being followed and have perv lense camera shots taken it would also be wrong, because it would be like going up to a pornstar and saying “you have sex on camera so I don’t have to respect you”.
Credit (or blame) where credit (or blame) is due. Either I was hallucinating or Hepburn edited the article. I don’t have much got no issue with the article as presently constructed. My memory is that the original version included much more “TMZ – what a bunch of assholes”.
My reaction very quickly went from “this article is kind of disgraceful” to “this writer is thoughtful.”
“Somebody’s momma’s ass” are you fucking kidding me? I hate TMZ. That guy has “Not gonna get laid” face so whatever.
How dare they glorify that woman’s ass. Fuck this, let’s get back to yelling about Kate Upton’s chest.
Tmz is in the Kardashian pocket. The Kris Jenner calls up TMZ all the time and totally feeds them stories to keep them relevant. TMZ is very pro-Kardashian, just look at when Kim seperated from Chris Humphries. I do agree that TMZ is a pile of crap but they are paid to talk about the Kardashians.