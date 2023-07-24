Tom Brady Is Reportedly Dating A Model, But It’s Not Kim Kardashian

Tom Brady has retired from football, but he seems to be enjoying free agency. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently linked to Kim Kardashian following his split from Gisele Bündchen, but they’re “just friends.” Instead, he’s supposedly seeing model Irina Shayk, after they were spotted spending the weekend together.

TMZ reports that Brady and Shayk were seen “apparently cozying up in L.A. over the course of two days — which all started on Friday, when we’re told he first picked her up at Hotel Bel-Air in the afternoon… only to drive her over to his crib. Our sources tell us Tom and Irina walked into his pad — all smiles — and that she didn’t leave his place until the following morning at about 9:30.”

The “sleepover” has since been confirmed to be officially dating.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are indeed dating. We’re told they met in June at the wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia. Our sources say “A number of models were hitting on Tom, and Irina was one of them,” although her rep denies it.

Shayk previously appeared in the music video for “Power” by… Kim Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Somehow, all celebrity gossip circles back to Kanye and/or Kim.

(Via TMZ)