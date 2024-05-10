Tom Brady was notorious for keeping his cool during stressful moments as quarterback for the New England Patriots. But there was nothing chill about his reaction to a recent joke made at the Patriots’ owner expense.

During The Roast of Tom Brady, which premiered over the weekend on Netflix, comedian Jeffrey Ross joked, “Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’” Brady was so upset about the joke, a reference to police saying they recorded Kraft paying for “sex acts” at a Florida massage parlor, that he got up and told Ross, “Don’t say that sh*t again.”

Was he actually mad, or was he doing a bit? Roast veteran Nikki Glaser thinks it was the former, and based on comments made by comedian Andrew Schulz, I agree. “They told us no jokes about happy endings with Bob Kraft,” he said on his Flagrant podcast, US Weekly reports. “Because I had a Bob Kraft tag.”

After Schulz, 40, revealed his plan to make a joke about Kraft during the Sunday, May 5, live special, he claimed Netflix shot it down. “They were like, ‘Tom asked us not to do anything with the massage sh*t,’” Schulz noted. Schulz understood, especially given the fact that Kraft wasn’t sitting on stage with the rest of the roast participants. “I was like, ‘Alright cool, the guy is coming here for this thing,’” he said. “Like, whatever. He’s not getting roasted. He’s sitting in the f*ckin’ stands.”

Judge for yourself below.

"Don't say that shit again." – Tom Brady to Jeff Ross after a Robert Kraft massage joke😬🏈📺 #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/D9MrI4JGJH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 6, 2024

(Via US Weekly)