Even a stopped clock is right twice a day, as the saying goes. Still, it’s safe to say there’s some people who expected to go through life never once agreeing with Tomi Lahren, the conservative firebrand who regularly does things like make sexist comments about Kamala Harris, mocking gun control protesters, and getting into social media fights with Cardi B.

So when the Fox News star said something against Alabama’s shocking and restrictive new abortion laws, some didn’t know what to think.

I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive,” Lahren tweeted Thursday afternoon, two days after the law passed in the state’s Senate. “It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!”

Lahren came at the law — which threatens lengthy jail time for doctors who perform abortions and considerably more to their female patients, and don’t exclude pregnancies that result from incest or rape — from a conservative angle, complaining about government overreach. But she also came at it from an angle that’s downright liberal: that such restrictive laws won’t extinguish abortion but force those who require them to seek dangerous solutions.