Getty Image

Cardi B has long been recognized for the strength of her clapbacks, but where she once used them to silence her haters, now she’s issuing her trademark witty responses to correct conservative pundits that have been trolling her since she spoke out about the ongoing government shutdown. First, Cardi shot down Fox News host Stephanie Hamill’s attempt to slut shame her for the “Twerk” video with City Girls, then tasked her outspoken critics with admitting that they’d made a mistake and recognizing that they stand to suffer just as much as anyone else.

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

After Hamill posted a clip from the “Twerk” video with the caption: “In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?” Cardi quote tweeted the message with a quick explainer on sex positivity. “It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want,” she replied. “Do [whatever] I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

She followed up with a general response for the folks tweeting similar things over the past few days. “All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days,” she wrote. “Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is f*ckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens.” Although commentators like Tomi Lahren have continued to test Cardi, it looks like — contrary to their arguments against her for being divisive — she is making an effort to bring people together by illustrating that we have more in common than we think.