The biggest explosion of the weekend wasn’t the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer. It was the heads of conservatives blowing up in outrage over the Barbie movie. Ben Shapiro recorded an interminable 43-minute video whining about how much he hated Barbie, Fox News is confused by its record-breaking weekend at the box office, and Ted Cruz called the Greta Gerwig film “communist propaganda.” The far-right voice of reason for the extremely pink feminist blockbuster is, of all people, Tomi Lahren.

Lahren, who has been called “Nazi Barbie” for her aggressive views, recorded a segment for the Outkick about the reactionary uproar surrounding Barbie. “The Barbie movie has only been out for a few days but it’s already crushing the box office and apparently it’s also triggering some of my fellow conservatives. And I don’t get it,” she said. Lahren acknowledged that many of her fellow conservatives are fed up because they think Barbie is “anti-men,” but “newsflash for you, no duh. It’s a movie about a fictional doll living in a Barbie dreamland of pink, glitter and high ponytails.”

She continued, “Did you think this was a remake of Rocky? I mean, come on now. The outrage over this is a little much. I get that some of you don’t like the feminized character roles of the males in the movie but for god’s sakes, it’s Barbie. This isn’t new. I spent much of my childhood playing with Barbie dolls and guess what, Ken didn’t even have his male parts represented on his plastic physique, so I’m not really sure why some of y’all are so taken aback by this.”

Has Lahren gone [record scratch] woke?

“The male characters, including and especially Ken, are a little soft and a little oblivious and have you looked around at modern day America lately? I hate to be the bearer of the bad, yet completely obvious news, but a large majority of young men are – wait for it – a little soft and a little oblivious.”

Hm, OK, maybe not. But she is right to say that “the faux outrage over this movie is not a good look and also kind of annoying.” Then again, if Ben Shapiro keeps buying tickets to show much he hates it, Barbie might make $1 billion. That’ll show Greta!