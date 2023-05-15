Fox News host Tomi Lahren got called out on her own network after an air quotes laden rant attacking Joe Biden for saying America has a white supremacy crisis. Biden made the remarks during a commencement speech at Howard University on Saturday.

“White supremacy … is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland,” Biden said via Politico. “And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say this wherever I go.”

“Fearless progress toward justice often means ferocious pushback from the oldest and most sinister of forces,” Biden said. “That’s because hate never goes away. … It only hides under the rocks. And when it’s given oxygen it comes out from under that rock. And that’s why we know this truth as well: silence is complicity. We cannot remain silent.”

Tomi Lahren did not like that. On Sunday, she attacked Biden’s remarks and criticized him for not focusing on the “border crisis” and “national security” instead. Via Raw Story:

You can solve the border crisis. That’s solvable. Donald Trump did it! You can solve national security, to an extent. You can’t solve this boogeyman called white supremacy, and that’s why they continue to echo it because they don’t actually have to do anything. They just get to fire people up and make people feel like oppressors and victims, and it’s a talking point that unfortunately has been very effective, so they’re going to keep using it.

Lahren’s co-host Joey Jones immediately called her out by highlighting the increased frequency of mass shooters leaving behind white supremacist manifestos.

“White supremacy is not a good thing,” Jones said. “I’m all for attacking where it exists. The body count for lone wolf terrorists in this country is higher now than it’s been in a long time. I am for anything to help with that and have those discussions.”

