Ahead of her controversial “Back the Blue” speaking appearance at Clemson University on Thursday night, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast to discuss her relationship — or lack thereof — with Jay Cutler.

The smokin’ former-NFL quarterback, who apathetically tossed bombs for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins during his 12 season career, was romantically linked with Lahren following his split from ex-wife Kristin Cavallari. They both denied the rumors (“Only lady in my life. Be better internet,” Cutler wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of his beloved cow), but Lahren feels “really bad” for him.

“So Nashville is a very small town. Jay and I happened to be at the same bar. We talked a little bit on Instagram, just completely friendly… But as soon as someone sees you with somebody, and especially if you’re me, you’re going to catch flack for it,” Lahren told the podcast hosts. She alerted Cutler about the reports the day they came out, unlike Madison LeCroy, a star of Bravo’s Southern Charm, who chose to “[put] the receipts out there,” as Lahren said. “I’m like, ‘Girl, really, would you really do that?’ I thought that was so cheap, and stupid, and embarrassing. So, I feel really bad for the guy.”

Unlike a generation of Bears and Broncos fans, who feel “really bad” because of Cutler.