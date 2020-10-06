FOX NATION
Tomi Lahren Tried To Emasculate Joe Biden For Wearing A Mask, But It Backfired Spectacularly

Wear a mask. This should not be a political issue, but it is for some reason, because a) everything is a political issue now, and b) everything is dumb. It doesn’t have to be this way. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clearly states, “Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” If 95 percent of people wear a mask in a public setting, COVID-19 transmission would be reduced by at least 30 percent, according to a study from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. That would save thousands of lives.

Instead, we have this:

That’s Fox Nation regular and Cameo prank target Tomi Lahren trying to shame Joe Biden for wearing a mask. “Masks matter. They save lives,” the video from the presidential candidate reads (uploaded the same day Donald Trump left the Walter Reed medical center after testing positive for the coronavirus). Lahren’s response: “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe.” It not only sounds like a joke from Home Improvement, but as many on Twitter noted, it carries a confusing (and toxic) message.

Surviving a pandemic is not masculine? Got it. Cool.

