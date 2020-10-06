Wear a mask. This should not be a political issue, but it is for some reason, because a) everything is a political issue now, and b) everything is dumb. It doesn’t have to be this way. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clearly states, “Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” If 95 percent of people wear a mask in a public setting, COVID-19 transmission would be reduced by at least 30 percent, according to a study from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. That would save thousands of lives.

Instead, we have this:

Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe. https://t.co/RugCFkC1GQ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 6, 2020

That’s Fox Nation regular and Cameo prank target Tomi Lahren trying to shame Joe Biden for wearing a mask. “Masks matter. They save lives,” the video from the presidential candidate reads (uploaded the same day Donald Trump left the Walter Reed medical center after testing positive for the coronavirus). Lahren’s response: “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe.” It not only sounds like a joke from Home Improvement, but as many on Twitter noted, it carries a confusing (and toxic) message.

Is the insult here that women carry purses, therefore Joe Biden is a woman, and all women are somehow inferior to a man too dumb to wear a mask for his and others’ protection? Help me understand, @TomiLahren. https://t.co/Dn3AXcGTFp — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 6, 2020

Women like @TomiLahren bully boys into not expressing emotion or even loving themselves enough to take care of their health. Women like Lahren laugh at men if they cry. There’s no other word for it but sadism. pic.twitter.com/kDS5A1FXrQ — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) October 6, 2020

I don’t even know what her tweet is supposed to mean. Tomi Lahren carries purses! Is she calling herself weak??? Is anyone who carries a bag a pussy??? REAL MEN JUST HOLD SHIT AT THE GROCERY STORE UNTIL IT TUMBLES OUT OF THEIR ARMS, RUGGEDLY, EGGS EVERYWHERE. https://t.co/BgYn66KZoB — Scaachi (@Scaachi) October 6, 2020

Looks a lot better than the breathing heavy, look like you're about to fall over thing Trump is doing and Biden is not costing the taxpayers thousands for his healthcare after he paid no real taxes. Tomi Lahren: furthering toxic masculinity, so that men do even less. https://t.co/DbAFW8VOUW — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 6, 2020

Omg LOVE this idea! If he carried a purse he could put masks in it to give to people who forgot their masks/don’t have one, thus slowing the spread of this awful pandemic!! AWESOME idea! Also, go fuck yourself. — Eve Vawter (@EveVawter) October 6, 2020

Purses are useful! Useful like breathing! Useless things include toxic masculinity and @TomiLahren pic.twitter.com/BNdbnFqEJc — Volpin Props (@volpinprops) October 6, 2020

Surviving a pandemic is not masculine? Got it. Cool.