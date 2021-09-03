Tomi Lahren is one of the biggest names at Fox News with 1.6 million followers on Twitter and another 1.9 million on Instagram. She’s usually quick to weigh in on every politicized topic, whether it’s COVID-19 or the Left canceling, uh, apple pie (?), but she has kept conspicuously silent on Texas effectively banning abortions after six weeks.

Lahren is one of the few conservative commenters to appear regularly on Fox News who is pro-choice, as she revealed on The View in 2017. “You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” she said. In 2019, in response to Alabama’s restrictive abortion laws, she also tweeted, “I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive. It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!”

Roe v. Wade is in danger of being effectively overturned following the Supreme Court’s decision, but Lahren hasn’t said a thing. She’s been busy tweeting about the border, Afghanistan, and referring to masks as “face diapers,” but people are waiting for her to speak out against what’s happening in Texas. “Would love to hear your take on the new Texas abortion bill, especially since you’re pro-choice,” reads one tweet, while another wonders, “Hey Tomi? You are pro choice yet you haven’t said a word about the draconian laws in Texas. Sounds like you are righteously indignant when it suits you…”

Here’s more:

Tomi Lahren's silence on Texas fascinates me. She's pro-choice but clearly too afraid to say a darn thing; it's a lovely moment to see her bow to a mob for clicks. — Klein Blue Girl (@AllenAltcoin) September 2, 2021

Self proclaimed pro choice @TomiLahren sure is quiet on the new Texas Abortion law. As she spews hatred for Afghans she can muster a response to the new vigilante freedoms in Texas and the war on women. https://t.co/raUhBMckJd — M.Morgan-Cruelist lies are often told in silence. (@D4thewin) September 2, 2021

You’ve been so quiet about the #TexasTaliban trying to turn the great state of #Texas into the #TexasRepublicOfGilead so I’m just going to leave this here… Tomi Lahren Defends Abortion Rights https://t.co/mZKjQdOgGv via @YouTube — Tiare Turang Holm (@TiarePalau) September 2, 2021

@TomiLahren says she will@never bow to the mob but I don’t see her defending Texas women after she was cancelled for defending pro-choice laws #AbortionIsHealthcare — Andrew Gall (@andrewmgall) September 2, 2021

@TomiLahren you’re real quiet right now about Texas honey…. But keep talking 💩 on California.. — Mind your business (@churrosandonuts) September 1, 2021

@TomiLahren I don't see any comments about the Texas abortion law. Didn't you once say my body my choice and lose you job over it? What are your thoughts on this? — Jeff Lombardo (@jlombardo62) September 1, 2021

@TomiLahren no comment on the abortion ban in Texas? You’re pro-choice. How do you feel about that? — adelu1219 (@adelu1219) September 2, 2021

@TomiLahren awfully quiet about the Texas abortion ruling Toms, got any comment on it? — Sweet River Baines (@ShirtPantsJones) September 2, 2021

Remember when @TomiLahren was pro-choice because she’s libertarian?! It got her kicked off @theblaze. I would LOVE to know her views on the new #Texas #AbortionLaw now… pic.twitter.com/TytqJNVy8h — Faran Fronczak TV (@FaranBalanced) September 3, 2021