People Are Wondering Why Pro-Choice Tomi Lahren Is Being Conspicuously Silent About Texas’ Abortion Ban

Tomi Lahren is one of the biggest names at Fox News with 1.6 million followers on Twitter and another 1.9 million on Instagram. She’s usually quick to weigh in on every politicized topic, whether it’s COVID-19 or the Left canceling, uh, apple pie (?), but she has kept conspicuously silent on Texas effectively banning abortions after six weeks.

Lahren is one of the few conservative commenters to appear regularly on Fox News who is pro-choice, as she revealed on The View in 2017. “You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” she said. In 2019, in response to Alabama’s restrictive abortion laws, she also tweeted, “I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive. It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!”

Roe v. Wade is in danger of being effectively overturned following the Supreme Court’s decision, but Lahren hasn’t said a thing. She’s been busy tweeting about the border, Afghanistan, and referring to masks as “face diapers,” but people are waiting for her to speak out against what’s happening in Texas. “Would love to hear your take on the new Texas abortion bill, especially since you’re pro-choice,” reads one tweet, while another wonders, “Hey Tomi? You are pro choice yet you haven’t said a word about the draconian laws in Texas. Sounds like you are righteously indignant when it suits you…”

