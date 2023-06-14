June is Pride Month, and you know what that means: Conservatives getting triggered over the very existence of LGBTQIA+ people. This year they’ve been been worse than usual, spurned on by a dramatic uptick in discriminatory laws from the likes of second place presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. They’ve gotten mad at Bud Light, at Target, at Walmart. Now they’re mad at — you guessed it — Tony the Tiger.

As per Washington Examiner, the longtime Frosted Flakes mascot attended Sunday’s Tony Awards. He made some friends. One of them was Dylvan Mulvaney, the trans actress, and TikTok influencer. On the red carpet before the show, Tony surprised Mulvaney, causing her to stumble.

“Oh, my God,” Mulvaney exclaimed. “That scared the hell out of me.” They then posed for photos together. It was nice.

Alas, conservatives didn’t think so. Mulvaney has become a scourge of right-wing prejudice ever since she dared team up with Bud Light, prompting beer drinkers to do things like pour booze they paid money for down their sink — or in Kid Rock’s case, shoot them up with an automatic rifle.

Once that crew heard that Tony the Tiger was hanging with a trans person at the Tonys, they went off. “Folks, we have a new boycott to add to the list and I’m truly sorry to say it because I love this brand,” announced one such person on Twitter, who said their mornings are dedicated to either Frosted Flakes or Froot Loops. “That’s always been my line. You associate with Dylan Mulvaney and you’re done with me.” (It gets pretty gross from there.)

“GO WOKE, GO BROKE,” thundered another. “Is Dylan Mulvaney dating Tony the Tiger? Will Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes pay Dylan to leave Tony alone?”

Some companies have placated far-right boycotts over their associations with the LGBTQIA+ community. Looks like Frosted Flakes isn’t one of them. Kellogg’s senior director of marketing told Fansided, “Tony is thrilled to celebrate all the amazing talent and present them with a new ‘Tony’ moment after the curtain falls.”