New ‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ Clip Can’t Compete With The Parody Version

Kelsey Grammer brought a low-key clip from Transformers: Age of Extinction to premiere on The Late Show. It’s certainly no Optimus Prime riding Grimlock while wielding a sword, but it is from the movie, we suppose. The clip features Grammer implying a threat to Mark Wahlberg’s daughter, then Wahlberg dramatically removes his glasses because SH*T JUST GOT REAL.
More importantly, this gives us an opportunity to post this video of TRANSFORMERS 4 SPOILERS by ADHD. The voice acting is impeccable.
Transformers: Age of Extinction opens June 27th. Oil sandwiches served in the lobby afterward.
Via Bleeding Cool and ADHD
I was really hoping Marky Mark would take his glasses off and say
“Looks like I’ll need to get GRIMLOCKed and loaded….YEEEAAHHH!!
Mahky Mahk’ s ahhhhmmms are way too long in the second clip