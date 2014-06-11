New ‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ Clip Can’t Compete With The Parody Version

#Mark Wahlberg #Dinosaurs #Robots
Entertainment Editor
06.11.14 2 Comments

Kelsey Grammer brought a low-key clip from Transformers: Age of Extinction to premiere on The Late Show. It’s certainly no Optimus Prime riding Grimlock while wielding a sword, but it is from the movie, we suppose. The clip features Grammer implying a threat to Mark Wahlberg’s daughter, then Wahlberg dramatically removes his glasses because SH*T JUST GOT REAL.

If we give the alien a cold…

More importantly, this gives us an opportunity to post this video of TRANSFORMERS 4 SPOILERS by ADHD. The voice acting is impeccable.

Transformers: Age of Extinction opens June 27th. Oil sandwiches served in the lobby afterward.

Via Bleeding Cool and ADHD

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Dinosaurs#Robots
TAGSADHDDINOSAURSJACK REYNORKelsey GrammerMARK WAHLBERGMichael BayNicola PeltzPARAMOUNTRobotsTransformers 4TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP