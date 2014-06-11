New ‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ Clip Can’t Compete With The Parody Version

Kelsey Grammer brought a low-key clip from Transformers: Age of Extinction to premiere on The Late Show. It’s certainly no Optimus Prime riding Grimlock while wielding a sword, but it is from the movie, we suppose. The clip features Grammer implying a threat to Mark Wahlberg’s daughter, then Wahlberg dramatically removes his glasses because SH*T JUST GOT REAL.

If we give the alien a cold…

More importantly, this gives us an opportunity to post this video of TRANSFORMERS 4 SPOILERS by ADHD. The voice acting is impeccable.

Transformers: Age of Extinction opens June 27th. Oil sandwiches served in the lobby afterward.

Via Bleeding Cool and ADHD