In times of stress and strife, it’s only natural to want to lash out and blame someone for the situation. With the leak of the Supreme Court’s opinion draft about overturning Roe v. Wade and setting our entire country—not to mention women’s rights and health care—back by a half-century, Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the opinion, would be the most obvious choice. (And is a totally valid one.) But as Stephen Colbert pointed out, so would Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett “I Love Beer” Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, who were all in agreement with Alito’s opinion… despite indicating otherwise during their confirmation hearings.

But Colbert offered one additional target who is equally deserving of your understandable ire: Maine Senator Susan Collins. On Tuesday night, The Late Show host launched into a tirade against Collins, the “moderate” Republican who has regularly seemed to pretend like she’s really considering which way to lean on an issue just before siding with her party—then seems surprised when she learns that someone in her party has lied to her. As Colbert noted:

“Collins, who says she supports abortion rights, got a lot of people mad at her in 2018 when she supported Brett Kavanaugh, even though everyone knew he would not hesitate to overturn Roe vs. Wade… This morning, Collins released a statement saying: ‘If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.’ OK, so she’s just another gullible grandma. ‘I don’t understand why they lie. We pinkie swore in my office. This is just like that time my niece sent me the email saying she was stranded in Guadalajara and needed money to get out of jail. So I sent her $10,000, then found out I don’t even have a niece.”

You can watch Colbert’s full‚ and very animated, segment above.